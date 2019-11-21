Shoprite : Retiree ploughs back into the community Catch Community Centre

When Susan Davies retired 16 years ago she knew she wanted to help disadvantaged people in the area, so she established the Catch Community Centre in Gonubie (a seaside town at the mouth of the Gqunube River, 21 km north-east of East London in the Eastern Cape). Now, with Checkers' help, she is reinvigorating the food garden that provides fresh vegetables for 120 families.

On a beautiful 4-hectare property that has many old trees and soccer fields, the Catch Community Centre runs a variety of outreach and holiday programmes as well as foster homes for youth, orphans and vulnerable children.

'I believe in helping all God's children and when I retired, I knew I had to do something to help specifically the disadvantaged people in East London,' says Susan (74).

Initially gardens were established at community members' homes, but that programme didn't work very well and a food garden was then established on Catch's property for community members.

'Volunteers use our land to grow vegetables, which they harvest and take home to their families, but the garden wasn't as productive as it could be,' explains Susan.