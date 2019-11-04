Log in
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SHPJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/01
137.21 ZAR   +1.33%
03:08aSHOPRITE : Two new stores create more than 110 jobs
PU
10/30SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED : quaterly sales release
10/30SHOPRITE : Bafana Bafana Vs Sudan Tickets On Sale
AQ
News 
News

Shoprite : Two new stores create more than 110 jobs

0
11/04/2019 | 03:08am EST

Customers eagerly gathered to be amongst the first to benefit from the store's opening specials and were treated to plenty of in-store competitions.

Both Shoprite supermarkets offer customers a convenient shopping experience with a number of in-store fresh food departments including a Meat Market, Hot & Cold Foods Deli, Bakery and Fresh Fruit & Vegetables.

The Money Market Counter offers customers a wide range of value-added services, including payment of municipal accounts, buying national lottery, bus, airline or Computicket event tickets, and much more.

Read more about all these store openings in the Press Kit.

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 08:07:07 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 161 B
EBIT 2020 6 585 M
Net income 2020 4 054 M
Debt 2020 5 589 M
Yield 2020 2,62%
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 76 069 M
Chart SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shoprite Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 136,45  ZAR
Last Close Price 137,21  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter Christiaan Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoffel F. Hendrik Wiese Chairman
Anton de Bruyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
B. Ram Harisunker Executive Director & Divisional Manager
Joseph Anthony Rock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.80%5 056
SYSCO CORPORATION29.72%41 616
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.36%33 021
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED26.85%32 650
TESCO PLC25.14%29 966
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.38%27 285
