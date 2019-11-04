Shoprite : Two new stores create more than 110 jobs

Customers eagerly gathered to be amongst the first to benefit from the store's opening specials and were treated to plenty of in-store competitions.

Both Shoprite supermarkets offer customers a convenient shopping experience with a number of in-store fresh food departments including a Meat Market, Hot & Cold Foods Deli, Bakery and Fresh Fruit & Vegetables.

The Money Market Counter offers customers a wide range of value-added services, including payment of municipal accounts, buying national lottery, bus, airline or Computicket event tickets, and much more.

