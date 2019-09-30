Shoprite : From cashier to regional manager at Africa's largest food retailer

In a world where the gig economy, characterized by short-term contracts and freelance work, is said to account for up to 35% of the workforce in developed countries, it's unusual to find employees such as Kulsum Sambo who have worked for the same company for several decades, yet the Shoprite Group has a number of employees who have spent their entire careers with the retailer.
Kulsum Sambo started as a cashier at the OK Bazaars store in Cape Town's Kenilworth Centre in April 1979 when she was 19 years old. Now, 40 years later, she is a Regional Manager for Shoprite's Western Cape division. (The Shoprite Group purchased OK Bazaars in 1997.)
