SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD

(SHPJ)
Shoprite : From cashier to regional manager at Africa's largest food retailer

09/30/2019

In a world where the gig economy, characterized by short-term contracts and freelance work, is said to account for up to 35% of the workforce in developed countries, it's unusual to find employees such as Kulsum Sambo who have worked for the same company for several decades, yet the Shoprite Group has a number of employees who have spent their entire careers with the retailer.

Kulsum Sambo started as a cashier at the OK Bazaars store in Cape Town's Kenilworth Centre in April 1979 when she was 19 years old. Now, 40 years later, she is a Regional Manager for Shoprite's Western Cape division. (The Shoprite Group purchased OK Bazaars in 1997.)

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 07:17:00 UTC
