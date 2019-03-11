Shoprite : Giant pumpkin of 601.8kg wins in Heidelberg

Log in
03/11/2019 | 04:50am EDT

The winning pumpkin was grown from pumpkin seeds specially harvested from one of last year's biggest pumpkins at the Heidelberg Giant Pumpkin Competition, proudly sponsored by Shoprite and Checkers for the past nine years.

Along with the sought-after title of Champion of the 2019 Giant Pumpkin Competition, Du Plessis also received R17 500 in cash. Second and third place received R8 000 and R4 000 respectively. Prize money was sponsored by Shoprite and Checkers and additional prizes were also awarded for the prettiest and ugliest pumpkins.

The two-day Pumpkin Festival is a one-of-a-kind event with a variety of stalls and activities for the entire family including a MTB race, trail run, golf competition, bowling competition, 4X4 challenge, potjiekos competition, fun fair and live music.

In keeping with Heidelberg's strong community spirit, all proceeds from the festival will be ploughed back into the town.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 08:49:02 UTC
