Shoprite : Kenya continues to create jobs with opening of its fourth store

Africa's largest food retailer entered the Kenyan market at the end of last year and, with the opening of each new store, consistently delivers on its promise of a world-class shopping experience.

The various in-store service departments at the 1 972 m2 Shoprite promises to meet the needs of discerning Kenyan customers and include a Breads-of-the-World Bakery as well as a Hot and Cold Foods Deli.

Kenya's latest Shoprite, the Group's third in Nairobi, will be open seven days a week from 9:00 to 21:00. An experienced retailer, branch manager Frederick Otieno, will oversee operations and ensure that the supermarket lives up to the company's mantra that every customer leaves the store happy.

The Group entered the Kenyan market with the opening of its first supermarket at Westgate Mall in December 2018, followed by Shoprite Garden City and Shoprite City Mall in March 2019 and August 2019 respectively.