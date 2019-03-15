Log in
Shoprite : New Private Barrel Co. Irish whiskey unveiled in time for St. Patrick's Day

03/15/2019 | 07:29am EDT

The House of Fine Whisky at Checkers LiquorShop unveiled the latest addition to its exclusive Private Barrel Co. range of whiskies - a 3-year old Irish whiskey aged in American oak - just in time for St. Patrick's Day celebrations on Sunday, 17 March.

Launched at an exclusive mystery whiskey experience held at Rhodes House in Cape Town, attendees were treated to an Irish-inspired evening. The evening culminated in a whiskey tasting demonstrating the various ways in which whiskey can be enjoyed - on the rocks, with lime and ginger ale or as a dessert.

The Private Barrel Co. No. 108 is a smooth, creamy and easy drinking whiskey. Consumers can expect aromas of citrus, green tomato and roasted oak. The taste is mellow with a sweet vanilla aftertaste and a soft vanilla oaky finish.

The first Irish whiskey in the Private Barrel Co. range, will be available exclusively from Checkers LiquorShop at a special price of R249.99 per bottle until St. Patrick's Day, whereafter it will retail for R279.99 per bottle.

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 11:28:03 UTC
