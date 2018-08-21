Log in
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Shoprite : Resilient Shoprite shields consumers and prepare for future growth

08/21/2018 | 08:12am CEST

- Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO

The Group's strategy to capture a bigger proportion of the higher LSM expenditure has seen Checkers, which excludes the larger format Hyper stores, outperform the market and increase sales by 8.2%.

Checkers' revamped stores and fresh and convenience offerings have been well received by customers, and higher LSM shoppers are spending more and shopping with increased frequency.

Checkers has converted 13 stores to the new look FreshX concept and aims to revamp at least a third of its stores to the new look in the medium term.

The sales increase at Shoprite was 4.3%, a creditable performance given that its customers are under severe financial pressure.

The small format, hard discounter Usave, offering the lowest possible prices on a limited assortment, continued to perform well with a 7.5% increase in turnover. A net 33 new Usave stores were opened as reach was extended to consumers in traditionally underserved areas.

The LiquorShop stores in South Africa recorded a strong performance, with a 20.6% increase in sales and new store expansion of almost one store per week.

The implementation of a new SAP ERP system, the biggest IT project ever embarked upon by the Group, is almost complete. It will see all stores and distribution centres in all countries on one common technology platform and will facilitate inventory accuracy and improved efficiencies whilst addressing scalability.

Turnover at Supermarkets Non-RSA operations across 14 countries declined by 7.0%, measured against exceptional growth in Angola in the prior year and reflecting slow economic recoveries and currency fluctuations in the major countries of operation and a significant decline in internal inflation to just 1.1% from 14.4%.

The Group's imminent expansion into Kenya provides an exciting opportunity and reflects its ongoing commitment to the African continent, where it has a significant competitive advantage.

The Group continues to advance its primary purpose: to be Africa's most accessible and affordable food retailer. It opened a net 124 new corporate stores and at year-end was trading from 2 843 outlets, adding 3 676 additional jobs to bring the total staff complement to 147 478. It has created some 75 000 new jobs over the last 10 years.

While sales in the Non-RSA business will remain under pressure due to continued currency weakness and foreign exchange shortages, the Group is in a strong position going forward.

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 06:11:04 UTC
