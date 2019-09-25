Shoprite : Retailer-tackles-youth-unemployment-head-on

More than 68% of the Shoprite Group's workforce is under the age of 34.

3 175 jobs were created in the last financial year.

With over 147 00 people on its payroll, the Shoprite Group is the largest private sector employer in South Africa.

The Group is committed to addressing the scourge of youth unemployment in South Africa.

More than two thirds (68%) of the Shoprite Group's workforce is under the age of 34, and this together with the Group's focus on skills development and training illustrates its commitment to addressing the scourge of youth unemployment in South Africa.

A staggering 55% of young people in South Africa are unemployed. The general unemployment rate increased by 1.4 percentage points to 29% in the second quarter of 2019.

Retail was among the few sectors registering employment growth in the first half of 2019. In the first quarter the number of jobs in the sector increased by 0.8% compared to the same period in 2018. In the second quarter the wholesale and retail sector created a total of 84 000 jobs.

Not only is job creation high on the Group's priority list, it is committed to ensuring job security and career development for its employees. Its philosophy of promoting from within boosts morale and helps keep productivity high, as employees who are promoted in this way are more likely to understand the organisation, its history and core values.

This philosophy is underpinned by a strong focus on skills development, as training empowers employees, develops their skills, and keeps the workforce abreast of changing industry trends.