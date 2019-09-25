Log in
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD

(SHPJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/23
124.49 ZAR   -1.98%
Shoprite : Retailer-tackles-youth-unemployment-head-on

09/25/2019 | 01:08am EDT

  • More than 68% of the Shoprite Group's workforce is under the age of 34.

  • 3 175 jobs were created in the last financial year.

  • With over 147 00 people on its payroll, the Shoprite Group is the largest private sector employer in South Africa.

  • The Group is committed to addressing the scourge of youth unemployment in South Africa.

More than two thirds (68%) of the Shoprite Group's workforce is under the age of 34, and this together with the Group's focus on skills development and training illustrates its commitment to addressing the scourge of youth unemployment in South Africa.

A staggering 55% of young people in South Africa are unemployed. The general unemployment rate increased by 1.4 percentage points to 29% in the second quarter of 2019.

Retail was among the few sectors registering employment growth in the first half of 2019. In the first quarter the number of jobs in the sector increased by 0.8% compared to the same period in 2018. In the second quarter the wholesale and retail sector created a total of 84 000 jobs.

In the 2018/2019 financial year, the Shoprite Group created 3 175 jobs of which 90% were filled by people under the age of 34. The largest private sector employer in South Africa, the retailer has more than 147 00 people on its payroll.

Not only is job creation high on the Group's priority list, it is committed to ensuring job security and career development for its employees. Its philosophy of promoting from within boosts morale and helps keep productivity high, as employees who are promoted in this way are more likely to understand the organisation, its history and core values.

This philosophy is underpinned by a strong focus on skills development, as training empowers employees, develops their skills, and keeps the workforce abreast of changing industry trends.

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 05:07:06 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 162 B
EBIT 2020 7 146 M
Net income 2020 4 039 M
Debt 2020 5 589 M
Yield 2020 3,02%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 69 017 M
Chart SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Shoprite Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 143,83  ZAR
Last Close Price 124,49  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter Christiaan Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoffel F. Hendrik Wiese Chairman
Anton de Bruyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
B. Ram Harisunker Executive Director & Divisional Manager
Joseph Anthony Rock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD-34.50%4 649
SYSCO CORPORATION25.45%40 387
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.97%34 093
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD27.23%31 870
TESCO PLC26.04%29 105
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.38%27 081
