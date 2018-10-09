Log in
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD (SHPJ)

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD (SHPJ)
My previous session
End-of-day quote  - 10/08
182.2 ZAR   -0.59%
Shoprite : Unemployed youth find purpose in gardening

10/09/2018 | 11:13am CEST

Food & Trees for Africa spotted the garden's potential and Shoprite stepped in to give them a big boost.

A water tank, tools, educational material and seedlings were provided. Project members received extensive training in organic farming methods over a 12-month period.

Khomanani Vanu means 'come together as people' in Tsonga and the other six members of the group are delighted at how they have benefited from the garden. Instead of having no income, they are now able to put food on the table and feed their families.

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 09:12:13 UTC
08/22Shoprite Holdings Ltd. 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/21Shoprite Holdings reports FY results 
02/27Shoprite Holdings Limited's (SRHGF) CEO Pieter Engelbrecht on Q4 2017 Results.. 
02/27Shoprite Holdings reports 1H results 
2017Lewis Group Ltd - Irrational Pessimism? 
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 155 B
EBIT 2019 8 353 M
Net income 2019 5 763 M
Finance 2019 4 961 M
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 17,31
P/E ratio 2020 15,63
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Shoprite Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 232  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter Christiaan Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoffel F. Hendrik Wiese Chairman
Anton de Bruyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Carel Genis Goosen Non-Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
B. Ram Harisunker Executive Director & Divisional Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD-17.56%7 256
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.58%39 870
SYSCO CORPORATION19.66%37 439
TESCO0.41%27 593
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD3.85%26 254
AHOLD DELHAIZE3.41%25 943
