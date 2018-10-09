Shoprite : Unemployed youth find purpose in gardening

Food & Trees for Africa spotted the garden's potential and Shoprite stepped in to give them a big boost.

A water tank, tools, educational material and seedlings were provided. Project members received extensive training in organic farming methods over a 12-month period.

Khomanani Vanu means 'come together as people' in Tsonga and the other six members of the group are delighted at how they have benefited from the garden. Instead of having no income, they are now able to put food on the table and feed their families.