Shoprite : Zambia opens another world-class store in Lusaka

The retailer also supports local Zambian suppliers. All poultry products except turkey are sourced in-country with 92% of dairy and 64% of frozen dairy coming from local suppliers. No less than 85% of fresh fruit and vegetables available in Shoprite Zambia's stores are supplied by local small-scale farmers.

Shoprite Zambia acts for change in the communities it serves. Its Mobile Soup Kitchen is an integral part of its hunger relief programme, serving at Zambian Open Community Schools (ZOCs) while establishing food gardens at these schools. To date three thriving gardens have been established in an around Lusaka, and an additional two schools have been identified to also receive food gardens.