Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Shoprite Holdings Ltd    SHPJ   ZAE000012084

SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD

(SHPJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/18
128.49 ZAR   +2.48%
03:22aSHOPRITE : Zambia opens another world-class store in Lusaka
PU
09/16SHOPRITE : Retailer targets rivers on World Cleanup Day
PU
09/09SHOPRITE : continues march into Kenya with opening of third store
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shoprite : Zambia opens another world-class store in Lusaka

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 03:22am EDT

The retailer also supports local Zambian suppliers. All poultry products except turkey are sourced in-country with 92% of dairy and 64% of frozen dairy coming from local suppliers. No less than 85% of fresh fruit and vegetables available in Shoprite Zambia's stores are supplied by local small-scale farmers.

Shoprite Zambia acts for change in the communities it serves. Its Mobile Soup Kitchen is an integral part of its hunger relief programme, serving at Zambian Open Community Schools (ZOCs) while establishing food gardens at these schools. To date three thriving gardens have been established in an around Lusaka, and an additional two schools have been identified to also receive food gardens.

Disclaimer

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 07:21:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
03:22aSHOPRITE : Zambia opens another world-class store in Lusaka
PU
09/16SHOPRITE : Retailer targets rivers on World Cleanup Day
PU
09/11XENOPHOBIA : What are Nigeria's legal options?
AQ
09/09SOUTH AFRICA/NIGERIA : Globalisation going sour?
AQ
09/09SHOPRITE : continues march into Kenya with opening of third store
PU
09/09SHOPRITE : 17 Killed, Seven Kidnapped in Violent Attacks in Nigeria Last Week
AQ
09/07SHOPRITE : Xenophobic attacks in South Africa… Nigeria recalls envoy, pul..
AQ
09/07XENOPHOBIC ATTACKS : Level Of Destruction On Shoprite Facilities Uncalled For &#..
AQ
09/07XENOPHOBIC ATTACK : Police arraign 83 men for raiding, looting Shoprite in Lagos
AQ
09/07XENOPHOBIA : Police beef up security at Shoprite in Abuja
AQ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 162 B
EBIT 2020 6 938 M
Net income 2020 4 039 M
Debt 2020 5 589 M
Yield 2020 2,89%
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 71 235 M
Chart SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Shoprite Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 142,65  ZAR
Last Close Price 128,49  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pieter Christiaan Engelbrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoffel F. Hendrik Wiese Chairman
Anton de Bruyn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
B. Ram Harisunker Executive Director & Divisional Manager
Edward Christian Kieswetter Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD-32.39%4 869
SYSCO CORPORATION25.85%40 223
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.25%33 903
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD25.46%31 679
TESCO PLC23.88%28 490
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.95%27 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group