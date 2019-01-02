Shoprite : fights high education costs with low-price uniforms and school ...

Shoprite is helping to ease the burden of rising education costs by offering its customers a basic school uniform for under R100 and giving more than 460 learners the opportunity to have their 2019 school fees paid for.

For less than R100, customers are able to buy a basic school uniform consisting of a shirt, shorts/skirt, socks and a pair of shoes at selected stores.

It is also offering learners who enter its Class of 2019 competition by 27 January the chance to be one of hundreds of deserving winners to have their school fees paid for by Shoprite.

The Class of 2019 competition calls on Grade 1 to 12 learners across South Africa to submit a short essay or creative drawing describing what they wish to be when they grow up. The competition gives Shoprite the opportunity to support learners who demonstrate creativity and are able to dream big.

Competition entry forms are available at all Shoprite stores across South Africa or on the Shoprite website. Winners will be announced early February.