LiveSafe Announces New Integration with ShotSpotter for Mass Communication of Gunshot Alerts for Campus Communities

03/10/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

Arlington, Virginia and Newark, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2020) - LiveSafe, the leading risk intelligence communications platform, announced a new platform integration with ShotSpotter, Inc., the leader in precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. Using the integration, available in 2020, members of ShotSpotter college and business customer communities will be notified of gunshot incidents through the LiveSafe Platform.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6984/53315_livesafe1.jpg


LiveSafe Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6984/53315_livesafe1enhanced.jpg

The LiveSafe Mobile App is part of a robust risk intelligence platform that provides an immediate path for community members to communicate information on a broad array of potential risks, from day-to-day safety hazards and facility repairs to serious threats. Powerful broadcast messaging and geofencing capabilities also enable timely and geographically relevant mass alerts during emergencies.

ShotSpotter's gunshot detection solutions provide law enforcement with gunfire alerts that include a precise location of the event in less than 60 seconds. ShotSpotter technology has been adopted by more than 100 cities and protects more than 140* campuses across 75 U.S. metropolitan areas. The new integration will work with ShotSpotter SecureCampus® and ShotSpotter SiteSecure™ solutions, which are used by college campuses and corporate facilities. The new functionality will enable campus law enforcement and facility security personnel to have near real-time gunfire alerts automatically sent to their community.

"The unfortunate reality is that we live in a time when gun violence is an ever-present danger and can happen anywhere. The integration of LiveSafe and ShotSpotter will ensure that campus and community members will receive timely notification and life-saving information if a gunshot is detected and will facilitate post-incident communications," said LiveSafe CEO and President Carolyn Parent. "This is a powerful force multiplier for the hundreds of universities and Fortune 1000 companies that already use LiveSafe and are seeking the added protection of a gunshot detection system."

"This partnership illustrates ShotSpotter's commitment to growing our security business by providing a dome of protection for college and corporate campuses," said Ralph A. Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter. "Partnering with LiveSafe, an innovative company that has a broad footprint in the segments we are pursuing, expands our reach and enhances our mutual value proposition to these important segments."

*Total includes 11 direct SecureCampus customers and 133 covered by ShotSpotter Flex

About LiveSafe

LiveSafe's risk intelligence technology platform surfaces early warning insights and prevents serious safety and security incidents to mitigate operational risks, reduce financial losses, and make places safer for people to work, learn, and live. Follow LiveSafe on Twitter @LiveSafe, and learn more at LiveSafeMobile.com.

About ShotSpotter Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides acoustic gunshot detection and precision-policing solutions to help law enforcement officials and security personnel prevent and reduce gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company's flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading outdoor gunshot detection, location and alerting system, and is trusted by law enforcement in over 100 cities. ShotSpotter SecureCampus and SiteSecure are the leading gunshot location solutions capable of detecting outdoor threats in and around a campus to protect students, staff and faculty where they live, work and play. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help police departments strategically plan directed patrol missions and tactics for more effective crime deterrence. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® company.

# # #

Media Contact:

Jody Bennett
LiveSafe
(571) 312-4645
Jody.bennett@livesafemobile.com

Liz Einbinder
ShotSpotter, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3147
leinbinder@shotspotter.com

