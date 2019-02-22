ShotSpotter to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on February 26, 2019
02/22/2019 | 02:01pm EST
NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate and deter gun violence, will be presenting at the JMP Securities Technology Conference. The conference is being held on February 25-26, 2019 at the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco, CA.
ShotSpotter management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, February 26 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ShotSpotter management, please contact your JMP representative or ShotSpotter’s IR team at SSTI@liolios.com.
About ShotSpotter Inc. ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system trusted by more than 90 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence.