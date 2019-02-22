ShotSpotter to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on February 26, 2019

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate and deter gun violence, will be presenting at the JMP Securities Technology Conference . The conference is being held on February 25-26, 2019 at the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco, CA.



ShotSpotter management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, February 26 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here . Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ShotSpotter management, please contact your JMP representative or ShotSpotter’s IR team at SSTI@liolios.com .

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system trusted by more than 90 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence.

