SHOUGANG CONCORD CENTURY HOLDINGS LTD.

(0103)
Shougang Concord Century : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

08/19/2019 | 04:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHOUGANG CONCORD CENTURY HOLDINGS LIMITED

首 長 寶 佳 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 103)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Shougang Concord Century Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at Room 1215, 12/F, Honour Industrial Centre, 6 Sun Yip Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong on Thursday, 29 August 2019 for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Shougang Concord Century Holdings Limited

Su Fanrong

Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 19 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Mr. Su Fanrong (Chairman and Managing Director), Mr. Tang Cornor Kwok Kau (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. Liao Jun (Non-executive Director), Mr. Ye Qian (Non-executive Director), Mr. Yip Kin Man, Raymond (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Law, Yui Lun (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Lam Yiu Kin (Independent Non-executive Director).

Disclaimer

Shougang Concord Century Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 08:46:09 UTC
