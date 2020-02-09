Shougang Concord Century : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHOUGANG CONCORD CENTURY HOLDINGS LIMITED

首 長 寶 佳 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 103)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Shougang Concord Century Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the "Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the inside information provisions (the ''Inside Information Provisions'') under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

Based on the information currently available, the unaudited consolidated net profit for the year ended 31 December 2019 is estimated to be not less than HK$90 million and has significantly improved as compared to the net loss for the year ended 31 December 2018. The Board considers that the aforesaid turnaround from loss to profit position is primarily attributable to the increase in gross profit with the following factors:

the growth in sales volume of the steel cords;

the reduction in production cost; and

the increase in export sales volume of the steel cords.

The Company is still in the process of finalizing the Group's final results for the year ended 31 December 2019. The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have not been audited or reviewed by the independent auditors of the Company. Such information may differ from the audited consolidated final results for the year ended 31 December 2019. The shareholders of the Company and potential investors should refer to the final results announcement of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 which will be published in March 2020 for detailed information about the performance of the Group for the financial year 2019.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

