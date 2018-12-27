CONNECTED TRANSACTION : FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE (70KB, PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

࠯ ڗ ̬ ˙€ ණ ྠ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡ *

SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND (GROUP) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 730)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE

The Board announces that on 26 December 2018, Eldex Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Joint Venture Agreement with Shougang Silk Road and Wuhou Capital to establish the Joint Venture to engage in the business of finance lease and related services.

Shougang Silk Road is 50% owned by Shougang Fund, which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shougang Group. Shougang Group is the holding company of Shougang Holding, the controlling shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, Shougang Silk Road is an associate of a connected person of the Company and the establishment of the Joint Venture constitutes a connected transaction for the Company for the purpose of Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Company's capital commitment under the Joint Venture Agreement are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the entering into of the Joint Venture Agreement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements and exempt from the independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company on 19 September 2017 regarding the entering into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Wuhou Capital in relation to, among others, the establishment of a finance leasing joint venture. On 26 December 2018, Eldex Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Joint Venture Agreement with Shougang Silk Road and Wuhou Capital for the establishment of the Joint Venture. The salient terms of the Joint Venture Agreement are as follows:

THE JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT

Date

26 December 2018

Parties

(1) Eldex Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;

(2) Shougang Silk Road; and

(3) Wuhou Capital.

Establishment of the Joint Venture

The parties agreed to establish the Joint Venture to engage in the business of finance lease and related services. Subject to the registration of the establishment of the Joint Venture with the relevant PRC authorities, the Joint Venture will have a term of 30 years.

Capital Structure of the Joint Venture

The Joint Venture will have a registered capital of RMB100 million, which has been determined by the parties after arm's length negotiations by reference to the expected capital requirement of the Joint Venture. The registered capital will be contributed by the parties as follows:

Amount to be Percentage interest in contributed the Joint Venture RMB'000 Eldex Investment 25,000 25% Shougang Silk Road 40,000 40% Wuhou Capital 35,000 35% Total 100,000 100%

Management of the Joint Venture

The Joint Venture will establish a board of directors comprising five members, two of which will be nominated by Shougang Silk Road, two of which will be nominated by Wuhou Capital, and Eldex Investment will have the right to nominate one director to the board of directors of the Joint Venture. The Joint Venture will also establish its own management team to manage the daily operation of the Joint Venture.

As the Group will only have a minority interest in the Joint Venture and will not have control of the board, the Group's investment in the Joint Venture will be equity accounted for in the financial statement of the Company.

REASONS FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE JOINT VENTURE

The Company is an investment holding company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the provision of financial services.

As disclosed in the rights issue prospectus dated 8 October 2018, the Group will focus on the development of innovative financial services industry and continues to explore financial engineering projects in relation to the integration of supply chain networks with third parties leveraging on the Group's knowledge in various industries and accessibility to bank financing and capital markets.

The Joint Venture will be based in Chengdu. Its establishment will enable the Group to be involved in the finance leasing market in western China, thereby expanding the Group's coverage in the region.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) considered that the Joint Venture Agreement has been entered into on normal commercial terms, such terms are fair and reasonable so far as the Company and the Shareholders are concerned and that the establishment of the Joint venture is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES

Eldex Investment is an investment holding company established in Hong Kong. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Shougang Silk Road is a corporate fund 50% owned by Shougang Fund and is principally engaged in the business of investment in equity of non-listed companies, non publicly offered equity of listed companies, non-publicly traded equity and related advisory services.

Wuhou Capital is principally engaged in the business of equity investment. To the best knowledge of the Directors, Wuhou Capital and its ultimate owners are independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

Shougang Silk Road is 50% owned by Shougang Fund, which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shougang Group. Shougang Group is the holding company of Shougang Holding, the controlling shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, Shougang Silk Road is an associate of a connected person of the Company and the establishment of the Joint Venture constitutes a connected transaction for the Company for the purpose of Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Company's capital commitment under the Joint Venture Agreement are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the entering into of the Joint Venture Agreement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements and exempt from the independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

GENERAL

At the Board meeting held to approve the Joint Venture Agreement, Messrs. Xu Liang and Liu Dongsheng are considered to be interested in the transactions under the Joint Venture Agreement and have abstained from voting in respect of the resolutions proposed to approve the Joint Venture Agreement.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings unless otherwise requires:

"Board" the board of directors of the Company; "Company" Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange; "connected person" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules; "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company; "Eldex Investment" Eldex Investment Company Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries; "Joint Venture" the proposed joint venture company to be named ࠯ϓ ፄ༟ॡ༣(ϓே)Ϟࠢʮ̡ (Shoucheng Finance Lease (Chengdu) Co., Ltd.*) to be established by the Group, Shougang Silk Road and Wuhou Capital; 4