Shougang Concord Grand : (1)EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION – ACQUISITION OF 41.41% OF A FACTORING SERVICES COMPANY AND (2)AMENDMENT OF TERMS TO MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION – CAPITAL INCREASE (66KB, PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

࠯ ڗ ̬ ˙€ ණ ྠ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡ *

SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND (GROUP) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 730)

(1) EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF 41.41%

OF A FACTORING SERVICES COMPANY

AND

(2) AMENDMENT OF TERMS TO MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - CAPITAL INCREASE

Reference is made to the announcement of the Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 13 June 2018, the circular of the Company dated 4 September 2018 (the "Circular"), and the poll results of the Company dated 19 September 2018 in relation to the Transactions. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the respective meanings as those defined in the Circular.

(1)EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 41.41% INTERESTS IN A FACTORING SERVICES COMPANY

Reference is made to the agreement dated 13 June 2018 (the "First Agreement") between the First Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the First Seller and ԯГਠุڭଣϞࠢʮ̡ (Beijing West Business Factoring Company Limited*) (the "First Target Company"), pursuant to which the First Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase from the First Seller 41.41% interests in the First Target Company.

As additional time is required for fulfilment of certain conditions precedent set out in the First Agreement, the parties to the First Agreement have, after arm's length negotiation, entered into a supplemental agreement on 31 December 2018 (the "Supplemental Agreement to the First Agreement") to extend the long stop date of the First Agreement for (i) fulfilment of the conditions precedent, and (ii) payment of the consideration under the First Agreement, from 31 December 2018 to 31 May 2019.

Save for the aforesaid amendments under the Supplemental Agreement to the First Agreement, there is no other change to the First Agreement and all other terms and conditions of the First Agreement shall continue to remain in full force and effect.

(2)

AMENDMENT TO THE TERMS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the agreement dated 13 June 2018 (the "Capital Increase Agreement") between Gold Cosmo Development Limited("Gold Cosmo"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Shougang Fund and ̏ԯԯГԶᏐᗡ၍ ଣϞࠢʮ̡ (Beijing Jingxi Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd.*) (the "Third Target Company"), pursuant to which Gold Cosmo agreed to contribute an amount of RMB200,000,000 as additional capital to the Third Target Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Gold Cosmo has not contributed the capital to the Third Target Company and the Capital Increase has not been registered with the Administrative Bureau for Industry and Commerce. The parties to the Third Agreement have, after arm's length negotiation, entered into a supplemental agreement on 31 December 2018 (the "Supplemental Agreement to the Third Agreement") to:

(i) extend the long stop date of the Third Agreement for (a) fulfilment of the conditions precedent, and (b) payment of the additional capital under the Third Agreement, from 31 December 2018 to 30 June 2019;

(ii) change the party of the Group to the Third Agreement from Gold Cosmo to ࣀੰፄ䁩ҳ༟ፔ༔€ଉέϞࠢʮ̡ (Ecko Investment Company Limited*) ("Ecko").

Ecko is a limited liability company established in the PRC and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The reason for novating the rights of Gold Cosmo under the Third Agreement to Ecko is for better organization of the Group's structure for this business segment.

Save for the aforesaid amendments under the Supplemental Agreement to the Third Agreement, there is no other change to the Third Agreement and all other terms and conditions of the Third Agreement shall continue to remain in full force and effect.

GENERAL

The Directors consider the above amendments to the First Agreement and the Third Agreement are not material in any respect and such amendments will not affect the operations or the financial positions of the Company in any way. The Directors further consider that the terms of the above supplemental agreements are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

Shareholders and potential investors should note that completion of the First Agreement and the Third Agreement is subject to the conditions precedent under each of the agreement being fulfilled. As the First Agreement and the Third Agreement may or may not proceed to completion, shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited

Xu Liang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Xu Liang (Chairman), Mr. Liu Dongsheng (Managing Director), Mr. Huang Donglin (Non-executive Director), Mr. Tam King Ching, Kenny (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Yip Kin Man, Raymond (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Fei Jianjiang (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Wan Siu Wah, Wilson (Independent Non-executive Director).

*

For identification purpose only