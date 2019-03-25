Shougang Concord Grand : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (880KB, PDF)

Log in
SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND (GROUP) LTD

(0730)
Shougang Concord Grand : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/25/2019 | 11:25pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

࠯ڗ̬˙€ණྠϞࠢʮ̡*

SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND (GROUP) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 730)

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017. These final results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

Rental income

3,133

3,616

Finance lease and entrusted loan payment interest

income

85,076

96,557

Service income

8,414

9,339

Total revenue

96,623

109,512

Cost of finance leases and services

(42,427)

(50,380)

Gross profit

54,196

59,132

Other income

5

15,620

4,389

Selling expenses

(418)

(993)

Administrative expenses

(58,798)

(40,530)

Changes in fair value of investment properties

3,147

10,781

Changes in fair value of financial assets at

fair value through profit or loss

(641)

67

Other gains

6

2,824

285

Impairment loss, net of reversal

1,242

672

Finance costs

7

(5,823)

(2,445)

Share of results of associates

(122,547)

(11,947)

Impairment loss reversed (recognised) on

interest in an associate

15

75,640

(9,626)

(Loss) profit before tax

(35,558)

9,785

Income tax expense

8

(14,531)

(12,206)

Loss for the year

9

(50,089)

(2,421)

NOTE

2018 HK$'000

2017 HK$'000

Other comprehensive (expenses) income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation to presentation currency

Share of translation difference of an associate Share of property revaluation reserve of an associate

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Share of investment revaluation reserve of an associate

Fair value loss on debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

(75,573) 96,973

(16,328) 23,228

18,673

(73,228)

-

(126)

- 120,201

(1,655)

-

Other comprehensive (expenses) income for the year

(73,354) 118,546

Total comprehensive (expenses) income for the year

(Loss) profit for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company Non-controlling interestsTotal comprehensive (expenses) income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests

(123,443) 116,125

(58,882)

8,793

(11,332)

8,911

(50,089) (2,421)

(114,570) 83,646

(8,873) 32,479

(123,443)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted

11

116,125

(Restated)

HK(2.00) cents

HK(0.43) cents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

12

17,639

17,134

Investment properties

13

66,705

117,663

Goodwill

14

50,848

52,935

Interest in an associate

15

1,591

204,325

Finance lease receivables

16

543,101

1,027,923

Equity instrument at fair value through

other comprehensive income

17

11,558

-

Debt instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

18

69,870

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

20

2,371

-

Deferred tax assets

18,006

22,069

781,689

1,442,049

Current assets

Finance lease receivables

16

505,042

858,906

Entrusted loan payment receivable

19

8,349

-

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

6,772

5,997

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

20

-

3,923

Structured deposit

21

-

12,048

Restricted bank deposits

-

19,811

Bank balances and cash

806,150

288,221

1,326,313

1,188,906

Non-current asset classified as held for sale

22

110,212

-

1,436,525

1,188,906

Current liabilities

Other payables and accruals

20,256

26,567

Income received in advance

-

7,589

Contract liabilities

23

3,221

-

Rental and other deposits received

310

548

Tax liabilities

25,336

23,807

Secured bank borrowings - due within one year

24

238,859

535,048

Security deposits received - due within one year

33,484

54,261

321,466

647,820

Net current assets

1,115,059

541,086

Total assets less current liabilities

1,896,748

1,983,135

-3-

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

Capital and reserves

Share capital

25

40,083

26,722

Retained earnings

467,698

524,192

Other reserves

831,907

731,003

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,339,688

1,281,917

Non-controlling interests

286,402

297,540

Total equity

1,626,090

1,579,457

Non-current liabilities

Income received in advance

-

3,678

Contract liabilities

23

771

-

Secured bank borrowings - due after one year

24

255,682

361,446

Security deposits received - due after one year

14,205

38,554

270,658

403,678

Total equity and liabilities

1,896,748

1,983,135

-4-

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Attributable to owners of the Company

Property

Investment

Contributed

Share

Non-

Share

Share

revaluation

revaluation

surplus

Translation

options

Retained

controlling

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

Sub-total

interests

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Note (a))

At 1 January 2017

26,722

604,068

7,392

1,655

115,576

(102,920)

27,497

518,281

1,198,271

265,061

1,463,332

(Loss) profit for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11,332)

(11,332)

8,911

(2,421)

Exchange differences on translation

to presentation currency

-

-

-

-

-

73,405

-

-

73,405

23,568

96,973

Share of translation difference of

an associate

-

-

-

-

-

23,228

-

-

23,228

-

23,228

Share of investment revaluation

reserve of an associate

-

-

-

(1,655)

-

-

-

-

(1,655)

-

(1,655)

Other comprehensive (expenses)

income for the year

-

-

-

(1,655)

-

96,633

-

-

94,978

23,568

118,546

Total comprehensive (expenses)

income for the year

-

-

-

(1,655)

-

96,633

-

(11,332)

83,646

32,479

116,125

Lapse of share options

-

-

-

-

-

-

(17,243)

17,243

-

-

-

At 31 December 2017

26,722

604,068

7,392

-

115,576

(6,287)

10,254

524,192

1,281,917

297,540

1,579,457

Adjustments (see note 1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,180)

(7,180)

(2,394)

(9,574)

At 1 January 2018

26,722

604,068

7,392

-

115,576

(6,287)

10,254

517,012

1,274,737

295,146

1,569,883

(Loss) profit for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(58,882)

(58,882)

8,793

(50,089)

Exchange differences on translation

to presentation currency

-

-

-

-

-

(57,907)

-

-

(57,907)

(17,666)

(75,573)

Share of translation difference of

an associate

-

-

-

-

-

(16,328)

-

-

(16,328)

-

(16,328)

Share of property revaluation reserve

of an associate

-

-

18,673

-

-

-

-

-

18,673

-

18,673

Fair value loss on debt instruments

measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

-

-

(126)

-

-

-

-

(126)

-

(126)

Other comprehensive income

(expenses) for the year

-

-

18,673

(126)

-

(74,235)

-

-

(55,688)

(17,666)

(73,354)

Total comprehensive income

(expenses) for the year

-

-

18,673

(126)

-

(74,235)

-

(58,882)

(114,570)

(8,873)

(123,443)

Issue of shares upon rights issue

(Note 25)

13,361

166,160

-

-

-

-

-

-

179,521

-

179,521

Acquisition of a subsidiary (Note 27)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

129

129

Lapse of share options

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,568)

9,568

-

-

-

At 31 December 2018

40,083

770,228

26,065

(126)

115,576

(80,522)

686

467,698

1,339,688

286,402

1,626,090

Disclaimer

Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 03:24:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Dong Sheng Liu Managing Director & Executive Director
Liang Xu Chairman
King Ching Tam Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Man Yip Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Jiang Fei Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND (GROUP) LTD-4.46%0
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.13.38%6 406
ALD18.37%5 621
BOC AVIATION LTD2.75%5 337
TOKYO CENTURY CORP-2.84%4 698
GRENKE10.85%4 308
