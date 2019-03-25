Shougang Concord Grand : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (880KB, PDF)
0
03/25/2019 | 11:25pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND (GROUP) LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 730)
FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board of directors (the "Board") of Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017. These final results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOMEFOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
2018
2017
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
3
Rental income
3,133
3,616
Finance lease and entrusted loan payment interest
income
85,076
96,557
Service income
8,414
9,339
Total revenue
96,623
109,512
Cost of finance leases and services
(42,427)
(50,380)
Gross profit
54,196
59,132
Other income
5
15,620
4,389
Selling expenses
(418)
(993)
Administrative expenses
(58,798)
(40,530)
Changes in fair value of investment properties
3,147
10,781
Changes in fair value of financial assets at
fair value through profit or loss
(641)
67
Other gains
6
2,824
285
Impairment loss, net of reversal
1,242
672
Finance costs
7
(5,823)
(2,445)
Share of results of associates
(122,547)
(11,947)
Impairment loss reversed (recognised) on
interest in an associate
15
75,640
(9,626)
(Loss) profit before tax
(35,558)
9,785
Income tax expense
8
(14,531)
(12,206)
Loss for the year
9
(50,089)
(2,421)
NOTE
2018HK$'000
2017HK$'000
Other comprehensive (expenses) income:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation to presentation currency
Share of translation difference of an associate Share of property revaluation reserve of an associate
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Share of investment revaluation reserve of an associate
Fair value loss on debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
(75,573)96,973
(16,328)23,228
18,673
(73,228)
-
(126)
- 120,201
(1,655)
-
Other comprehensive (expenses) income for the year
(73,354)118,546
Total comprehensive (expenses) income for the year
(Loss) profit for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company Non-controlling interestsTotal comprehensive (expenses) income for the year attributable to:
Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests
(123,443)116,125
(58,882)
8,793
(11,332)
8,911
(50,089)(2,421)
(114,570)83,646
(8,873)32,479
(123,443)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted
11
116,125
(Restated)
HK(2.00) cents
HK(0.43) cents
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITIONAT 31 DECEMBER 2018
2018
2017
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
12
17,639
17,134
Investment properties
13
66,705
117,663
Goodwill
14
50,848
52,935
Interest in an associate
15
1,591
204,325
Finance lease receivables
16
543,101
1,027,923
Equity instrument at fair value through
other comprehensive income
17
11,558
-
Debt instruments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
18
69,870
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
20
2,371
-
Deferred tax assets
18,006
22,069
781,689
1,442,049
Current assets
Finance lease receivables
16
505,042
858,906
Entrusted loan payment receivable
19
8,349
-
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
6,772
5,997
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
20
-
3,923
Structured deposit
21
-
12,048
Restricted bank deposits
-
19,811
Bank balances and cash
806,150
288,221
1,326,313
1,188,906
Non-current asset classified as held for sale
22
110,212
-
1,436,525
1,188,906
Current liabilities
Other payables and accruals
20,256
26,567
Income received in advance
-
7,589
Contract liabilities
23
3,221
-
Rental and other deposits received
310
548
Tax liabilities
25,336
23,807
Secured bank borrowings - due within one year
24
238,859
535,048
Security deposits received - due within one year
33,484
54,261
321,466
647,820
Net current assets
1,115,059
541,086
Total assets less current liabilities
1,896,748
1,983,135
-3-
2018
2017
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
Capital and reserves
Share capital
25
40,083
26,722
Retained earnings
467,698
524,192
Other reserves
831,907
731,003
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,339,688
1,281,917
Non-controlling interests
286,402
297,540
Total equity
1,626,090
1,579,457
Non-current liabilities
Income received in advance
-
3,678
Contract liabilities
23
771
-
Secured bank borrowings - due after one year
24
255,682
361,446
Security deposits received - due after one year
14,205
38,554
270,658
403,678
Total equity and liabilities
1,896,748
1,983,135
-4-
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITYFOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 03:24:02 UTC