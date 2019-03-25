Shougang Concord Grand : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (880KB, PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND (GROUP) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 730)

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017. These final results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 3 Rental income 3,133 3,616 Finance lease and entrusted loan payment interest income 85,076 96,557 Service income 8,414 9,339 Total revenue 96,623 109,512 Cost of finance leases and services (42,427) (50,380) Gross profit 54,196 59,132 Other income 5 15,620 4,389 Selling expenses (418) (993) Administrative expenses (58,798) (40,530) Changes in fair value of investment properties 3,147 10,781 Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (641) 67 Other gains 6 2,824 285 Impairment loss, net of reversal 1,242 672 Finance costs 7 (5,823) (2,445) Share of results of associates (122,547) (11,947) Impairment loss reversed (recognised) on interest in an associate 15 75,640 (9,626) (Loss) profit before tax (35,558) 9,785 Income tax expense 8 (14,531) (12,206) Loss for the year 9 (50,089) (2,421)

NOTE

2018 HK$'000

2017 HK$'000

Other comprehensive (expenses) income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation to presentation currency

Share of translation difference of an associate Share of property revaluation reserve of an associate

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Share of investment revaluation reserve of an associate

Fair value loss on debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

(75,573) 96,973

(16,328) 23,228

18,673

(73,228)

-

(126)

- 120,201

(1,655)

-

Other comprehensive (expenses) income for the year

(73,354) 118,546

Total comprehensive (expenses) income for the year

(Loss) profit for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company Non-controlling interestsTotal comprehensive (expenses) income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company Non-controlling interests

(123,443) 116,125

(58,882)

8,793

(11,332)

8,911

(50,089) (2,421)

(114,570) 83,646

(8,873) 32,479

(123,443)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted

11

116,125

(Restated)

HK(2.00) cents

HK(0.43) cents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 12 17,639 17,134 Investment properties 13 66,705 117,663 Goodwill 14 50,848 52,935 Interest in an associate 15 1,591 204,325 Finance lease receivables 16 543,101 1,027,923 Equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income 17 11,558 - Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 18 69,870 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 20 2,371 - Deferred tax assets 18,006 22,069 781,689 1,442,049 Current assets Finance lease receivables 16 505,042 858,906 Entrusted loan payment receivable 19 8,349 - Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 6,772 5,997 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 20 - 3,923 Structured deposit 21 - 12,048 Restricted bank deposits - 19,811 Bank balances and cash 806,150 288,221 1,326,313 1,188,906 Non-current asset classified as held for sale 22 110,212 - 1,436,525 1,188,906 Current liabilities Other payables and accruals 20,256 26,567 Income received in advance - 7,589 Contract liabilities 23 3,221 - Rental and other deposits received 310 548 Tax liabilities 25,336 23,807 Secured bank borrowings - due within one year 24 238,859 535,048 Security deposits received - due within one year 33,484 54,261 321,466 647,820 Net current assets 1,115,059 541,086 Total assets less current liabilities 1,896,748 1,983,135 -3-

2018 2017 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 Capital and reserves Share capital 25 40,083 26,722 Retained earnings 467,698 524,192 Other reserves 831,907 731,003 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 1,339,688 1,281,917 Non-controlling interests 286,402 297,540 Total equity 1,626,090 1,579,457 Non-current liabilities Income received in advance - 3,678 Contract liabilities 23 771 - Secured bank borrowings - due after one year 24 255,682 361,446 Security deposits received - due after one year 14,205 38,554 270,658 403,678 Total equity and liabilities 1,896,748 1,983,135 -4-

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Attributable to owners of the Company