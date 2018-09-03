Shougang Concord Grand : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING (55KB, PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

首 長 四 方（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司 *

SHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND (GROUP) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 730)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting of Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 19 September 2018, at The Function Room, 2nd Floor, The Harbourview, 4 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Words and expressions that are not expressly defined in this notice shall bear the same meanings as that defined in the circular dated 4 September 2018 published by the Company.

1.

"THAT

(a) the First Share Sale Agreement, a copy of which is tabled at the meeting and marked "A" and initialed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose, and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and is hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; and

(b) any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such further acts and things and to sign and execute all such documents and to take all such steps which in his opinion may be necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give effects to the transactions contemplated thereunder."

2. "THAT (a) the Second Share Sale Agreement, a copy of which is tabled at the meeting and marked "B" and initialed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose, and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and is hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; and (b) any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such further acts and things and to sign and execute all such documents and to take all such steps which in his opinion may be necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give effects to the transactions contemplated thereunder."

3. "THAT (a) the Capital Increase Agreement, a copy of which is tabled at the meeting and marked "C" and initialed by the chairman of the meeting for identification purpose, and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and is hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; and (b) any one director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do all such further acts and things and to sign and execute all such documents and to take all such steps which in his opinion may be necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to implement and/or give effects to the transactions contemplated thereunder."



By order of the Board

Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited

Xu Liang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 September 2018

Registered office:

Canon's Court 22 Victoria Street Hamilton, HM 12 Bermuda

Principal office in Hong Kong: Rooms 1101-04, 11th Floor Harcourt House

39 Gloucester Road Wanchai

Hong Kong

Notes:

1. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

2. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointer is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of any officer, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same.

3. In order to be valid, the form of proxy in the prescribed form together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting, or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be).

4. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude members of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting or at any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be) should they so wish, and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

5. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting, whether in person or by proxy, the joint registered holder present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the shares shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other registered holders.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xu Liang (Chairman); Mr. Liu Dongsheng (Managing Director); Mr. Huang Donglin (Non-executive Director); Mr. Tam King Ching, Kenny (Independent Non-executive Director); Mr. Yip Kin Man, Raymond (Independent Non-executive Director); Mr. Fei Jianjiang (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Wan Siu Wah, Wilson (Independent Non-executive Director).

