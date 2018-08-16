Shougang Concord Grand : Profit Warning (88KB, PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (the "Company", the Company together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on preliminary assessment of the Board with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and other information currently available to the Board, it is expected that the Group would record a loss attributable to the Shareholders for the six months ended 30 June 2018 of not more than approximately HK$68 million as opposed to profit attributable to the Shareholders recorded for the six months ended 30 June 2017 of approximately HK$10 million. Such adverse change is primarily attributable to an impairment loss on the Group's interests in an associate for the six months ended 30 June 2018 whereas no such impairment loss recorded for the corresponding period last year.

The Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 are still subject to review by the auditor of the Company as well as approval at the Board meeting to be held on 23 August 2018. The interim results announcement of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 will be published on 23 August 2018. Further announcements will be made by the Company if there is any significant change in the expected financial results of the Group as disclosed in this announcement. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Hong Kong, 16 August 2018

