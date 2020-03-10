Shougang Concord International Enterprises : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 26 MARCH 2020 AND AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

首 長 國 際 企 業 有 限 公 司

SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 697)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE GENERAL MEETING TO BE

HELD ON 26 MARCH 2020 AND AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

Ordinary Resolution4 For5 Against5

1. (a) To approve the Share Consolidation (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 11 March 2020 (the ''Circular''));

To disregard all fractional entitlements to the issued Consolidated Shares (as defined in the Circular) resulting from the Share Consolidation and aggregate and, if possible, sell all such fractional Consolidated Shares, and to retain the net proceeds for the benefit of the Company in such manner and on such terms as the directors of the Company (the '' Directors '' ) may think fit; and To authorise any one of the Directors to do all such acts, deeds and things as they shall, in their absolute discretion, deem appropriate to effect and implement the Share Consolidation.

Signature6:

Dated:

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated. Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all Shares registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the chairman of the Meeting is preferred, please strike out '' THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING, or '' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. Full text of the resolution(s) appears in the Notice incorporated in the Circular. IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for a resolution, please tick in the box marked '' For '' . If you wish to vote against a resolution, please tick in the box marked '' Against '' . If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain as he/she thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting (i.e., at or before 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 (Hong Kong Time)), or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). In the case of joint registered holders of any Shares, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such holders be present at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of such Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you. Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Meeting if you so wish. If you attend and vote at the Meeting, this form of proxy will be deemed to be revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the ''Purposes''). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies'）name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Tricor Tengis Limited at the above address.