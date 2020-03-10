Shougang Concord International Enterprises : NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

首 長 國 際 企 業 有 限 公 司

SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 697)

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a general meeting (the "GM") of Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020 at Shougang Qiaomengyuan, Shijingshan, Beijing, China for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT subject to and conditional upon, among other things, the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting approval of the listing of, and the permission to deal in, the Consolidated Shares (as defined below):