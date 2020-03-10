Shougang Concord International Enterprises : NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Log in
03/10/2020 | 04:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

首 長 國 際 企 業 有 限 公 司

SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 697)

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a general meeting (the "GM") of Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020 at Shougang Qiaomengyuan, Shijingshan, Beijing, China for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT subject to and conditional upon, among other things, the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited granting approval of the listing of, and the permission to deal in, the Consolidated Shares (as defined below):

  1. with effect from the second business day immediately following the date on which this resolution is passed or the above condition is fulfilled (whichever is the later), every five (5) issued ordinary shares of the Company be consolidated into one (1) ordinary share (each a "Consolidated Share"), such Consolidated Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with each other and have the rights and privileges and be subject to the restrictions in respect of ordinary shares contained in the articles of association of the Company (the "Share Consolidation");
  2. all fractional entitlements to the issued Consolidated Shares resulting from the Share Consolidation will be disregarded and will not be issued to holders of the same but all such fractional Consolidated Shares will be aggregated and, if possible, sold and the net proceeds shall be retained for the benefit of the Company in such manner and on such terms as the directors of the Company (the "Directors") may think fit; and

1

  1. any one of the Directors be and is hereby authorised generally to do all such acts, deeds and things as they shall, in their absolute discretion, deem appropriate to effect and implement the Share Consolidation.''

By order of the Board

Shougang Concord International

Enterprises Company Limited

Zhao Tianyang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 March 2020

Notes:

  1. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the GM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
  2. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointer is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of any officer, attorney duly authorised.
  3. In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the GM (i.e., at or before 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 (Hong Kong Time)), or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be).
  4. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude members of the Company from attending and voting in person at the GM or at any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be) should they so wish, and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
  5. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the GM, whether in person or by proxy, the joint registered holder present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  6. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 23 March 2020 to Thursday, 26 March 2020 (both days inclusive) to determine the entitlement to attend and vote at the GM. During such period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for the entitlement to attend and vote at the above GM, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 20 March 2020 for registration.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhao Tianyang (Chairman), Mr. Xu Liang and Mr. Liang Hengyi (Managing Director) as Executive Directors; Dr. Li Yinhui, Mr. Liu Jingwei, Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang and Mr. Li Hao as Non-executive Directors; Dr. Wang Xin, Mr. Choi Fan Keung Vic, Mr. Deng Yougao, Ms. Zhang Quanling and Dr. Qiao Yongyuan as Independent Non-executive Directors.

2

Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 08:38:05 UTC
