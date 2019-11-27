Log in
SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRIS    0697   HK0697002241

SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRIS

(0697)
Shougang Concord International Enterprises : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

11/27/2019

首 長 國 際 企 業 有 限 公 司

SHOUGANG CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code: 697)

（股 份代號: 697

28 November 2019

Dear Non-Registered Holders of securities of Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited (the "Company"),

Notification of publication of the circular relating to Continuing Connected Transactions in relation to Fund Management Service Agreement and Notice of General Meeting (the "Circular") on the Company's website

We hereby notify you that the Circular, in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at www.shougang-intl.com.hk.

You may access the Circular by clicking "Circulars" under "Investors" section on the homepage of the Company's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Circular, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this notification and return it to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Circular will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Circular, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future corporate communications of the Company in printed forms.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Shougang Concord International

Enterprises Company Limited

Zhao Tianyang

Chairman

  • The general meeting of the Company will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 at Shougang Qiaomengyuan, Shijingshan, Beijing, China.

致首長國際企業有限公司（「本公司」）證券之非登記持有人：

於本公司網站登載有關基金管理服務協議之持續關連交易及股東大會通告（「該通函」）之通知

我司現謹通知 閣下，該通函之英文及中文版，現已登載於本公司網站www.shougang-intl.com.hk

閣下可於本公司網站首頁按「投資者」一欄下的「通函」，閱覽及接收該通函。

倘 閣下擬收取該通函之印刷本，請填妥本通知背面之申請表格及利用郵寄標籤寄回本公司之股份過戶登記處 - 卓 佳登捷時有限公司。在接獲 閣下的申請後，該通函之印刷本將免費發送予 閣下。

請注意，倘 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取該通函之印刷本，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司日後刊發之所有公 司通訊之印刷本。

倘 閣下對本通知有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午9時至下午5時致電卓佳登捷時有限公司客 戶服務熱綫，電話號碼為(852) 2980 1333

代表

首長國際企業有限公司

趙天暘

主席

謹啟

20191128

  • 本公司股東大會將於20191218日（星期三）上午10時正假座中國北京市石景山區首鋼僑夢苑舉行。

Request Form

申請表格

To: Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited

致：

首長國際企業有限公司（「公司」）

(the "Company")

由卓佳登捷時有限公司轉交

c/o Tricor Tengis Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

合和中心54

I/We would like to receive a printed copy of the circular relating to Continuing Connected Transactions in relation to Fund Management Service Agreement and Notice of General Meeting (the "Circular") and all future corporate communications of the Company in printed forms.

本人/吾等要求索取有關基金管理協議之持續關連交易及股東大會通告之通函（「該通函」）及貴公司日後刊發之所有 公司通訊之印刷本。

Signature:

Date:

簽署：

日期：

Name:

(English英文)

(Chinese中文)

姓名：

(in block letters 以正楷填寫)

Contact Phone Number:

聯絡電話：

Notes:

註：

  1. The general meeting of the Company will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 at Shougang Qiaomengyuan, Shijingshan, Beijing, China.
    本公司股東大會將於20191218日（星期三）上午10時正假座中國北京市石景山區首鋼僑夢苑舉行。
  2. Corporate communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, circular, notice of meeting and proxy form.
    公司通訊指由公司發出或將予發出以供公司證券持有人參照或採取行動之任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報、中期報告、 通函、會議通告及代表委任表格。
  3. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Circular, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future corporate communications of the Company in printed forms.
    倘 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取該通函之印刷本，即表示 閣下確認擬收取公司日後刊發之所有公司通訊之印刷本。

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on an envelope to return

this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing.

倘 閣下寄回此申請表格，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票。

(Please cut along the dotted line請沿虛線剪下)

Mailing Label郵寄標籤

Tricor Tengis Limited 卓佳登捷時有限公司 Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼：37 Hong Kong 香港

SC Int'l (697)

Disclaimer

Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 09:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
