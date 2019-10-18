Shougang Fushan Resources : CHANGES OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CUM MANAGING DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

首 鋼 福 山 資 源 集 團 有 限 公 司

SHOUGANG FUSHAN RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 639)

CHANGES OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CUM MANAGING DIRECTOR

AND

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CUM MANAGING DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Li Shaofeng ("Mr. Li") has tendered his resignation as an executive director ("Executive Director") cum managing director ("Managing Director"), and a member of the executive committee of the Company (the "Executive Committee") with effect from 1 November 2019, due to other personal businesses and arrangements.

Mr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Li for his valuable contribution and support to the Company during his tenure of directorship.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CUM MANAGING DIRECTOR

The Board also announces that Mr. Fan Wenli ("Mr. Fan") is appointed as an Executive Director cum Managing Director, and a member of the Executive Committee with effect from 1 November 2019.

Mr. Fan Wenli, aged 39, is a senior mining engineer and a certified safety engineer. He graduated from Wuhan University of Technology with a bachelor's degree in mining resources engineering and then obtained a master's degree in mining engineering from University of Science and Technology Beijing.

Mr. Fan held various senior positions in Mining Corporation of Shougang Group Co., Ltd. ("Shougang Mining") and had been responsible for mining production and operation safety for a long time. Mr. Fan served as the deputy mine manager of the iron ore production plants of Shougang Mining, namely Xingshan Iron Mine (underground mine) and Shuichang Iron Mine (open-pit mine). He also served as the deputy director and the director of production division of Shougang Mining during which he facilitated the commencement of production and the arrival at mine full production capacity of Xingshan Iron Mine. Mr. Fan has extensive management experience both in open-pit and underground mine.