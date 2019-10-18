Shougang Fushan Resources : CHANGES OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CUM MANAGING DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER

Mr. Fan will enter into a service agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company with no fixed term of appointment, but is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and the articles of association of the Company. Accordingly, Mr. Fan will hold office until the next following general meeting of the Company, at which time he will be eligible for re-election.
Pursuant to the service agreement, Mr. Fan is entitled to a monthly salary of HK$230,000 which will be paid in proportion to his actual length of service. The salary has been determined by the remuneration committee of the Company with reference to Mr. Fan's experience and duties as well as the prevailing market conditions and will be reviewed from time to time. Mr. Fan is also entitled to a discretionary bonus as determined by the Board from time to time.
In the 3 years prior to the date of this announcement, Mr. Fan has not held any directorships in any listed public companies in Hong Kong or overseas.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Fan:
-
does not have any interests or is not deemed to have any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Future Ordinance;
-
does not hold any position with the Company or any of its subsidiaries;
-
save as disclosed above, does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders (as defined under the Listing Rules) or controlling shareholders (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company; and
-
save as disclosed above, has no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (2)(v) of the Listing Rules, nor any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in relation to the appointment.
CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER
With effect from 1 November 2019, the Executive Committee will still be composed of five Executive Directors, namely Mr. Ding Rucai as the chairman of the Executive Committee, Mr. So Kwok Hoo, Mr. Chen Zhaoqiang, Mr. Liu Qingshan and Mr. Fan.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Fan to join the Board.
By Order of the Board
Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited
Ding Rucai
Chairman
Hong Kong, 18 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ding Rucai (Chairman), Mr. Li Shaofeng (Managing Director), Mr. So Kwok Hoo (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. Chen Zhaoqiang (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. Liu Qingshan (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. ShiYubao (Non-executive Director), Ms. Chang Cun (Non-executive Director), Mr. Kee Wah Sze (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Choi Wai Yin (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Chan Pat Lam (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Japhet Sebastian Law (Independent Non-executive Director).