Shougang Fushan Resources : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

首鋼福山資源集團有限公司

SHOUGANG FUSHAN RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 639)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 20 July 2020 (the "Rule 3.5 Announcement"), 22 July 2020 and 10 August 2020 in relation to, among other things, the Offer involving applications for Whitewash Waivers. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Rule 3.5 Announcement, unless the context requires otherwise.

As set out in the Rule 3.5 Announcement, the General Meeting will be convened and held for the purposes of considering, and if thought fit, approving, among other things, the Offer and the Whitewash Waivers. As at the date hereof, it is the intention of the Company to convene and hold such General Meeting on Thursday, 3 September 2020 (the "Proposed Date of General Meeting"). To ascertain the identity of the Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting to be held on the Proposed Date of General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 31 August 2020 to Thursday, 3 September 2020 (both days inclusive) during which period no Share transfers can be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the General Meeting, all duly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 28 August 2020.