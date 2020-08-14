Log in
Shougang Fushan Resources : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

08/14/2020 | 10:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has been prepared pursuant to, and in order to comply with, the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Takeovers Code and the Share Buy-backs Code, and does not constitute an offer to buy, or the solicitation of an offer to sell or subscribe for, any securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to buy, sell or subscribe for any securities.

首鋼福山資源集團有限公司

SHOUGANG FUSHAN RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 639)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 20 July 2020 (the "Rule 3.5 Announcement"), 22 July 2020 and 10 August 2020 in relation to, among other things, the Offer involving applications for Whitewash Waivers. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Rule 3.5 Announcement, unless the context requires otherwise.

As set out in the Rule 3.5 Announcement, the General Meeting will be convened and held for the purposes of considering, and if thought fit, approving, among other things, the Offer and the Whitewash Waivers. As at the date hereof, it is the intention of the Company to convene and hold such General Meeting on Thursday, 3 September 2020 (the "Proposed Date of General Meeting"). To ascertain the identity of the Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting to be held on the Proposed Date of General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 31 August 2020 to Thursday, 3 September 2020 (both days inclusive) during which period no Share transfers can be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the General Meeting, all duly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the share registrar of the Company, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 28 August 2020.

Shareholders are reminded that the Proposed Date of General Meeting is indicative only and is subject to the expected timetable to be included in the Offer Document to be despatched as soon as possible pursuant to the Takeovers Code. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company to keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed as and when appropriate if there are any changes to the Proposed Date of General Meeting.

WARNING

Shareholders and potential investors should note that the Offer is subject to all of the Conditions being fulfilled in full, and, therefore, may or may not become unconditional and the Offer may or may not proceed.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and should consult their professional advisers when in doubt.

By Order of the Board

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited

Ding Rucai

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ding Rucai (Chairman), Mr. Fan Wenli (Managing Director), Mr. Chen Zhaoqiang (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. Liu Qingshan (Deputy Managing Director), Mr. Wang Dongming (Executive Director), Ms. Chang Cun (Non- executive Director), Mr. Shi Yubao (Non-executive Director), Mr. Kee Wah Sze (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Choi Wai Yin (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Japhet Sebastian Law (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Chen Jianxiong (Independent Non-executive Director).

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.

Disclaimer

Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 14:32:06 UTC
