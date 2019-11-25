Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Showa Denko K.K.    4004   JP3368000000

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

(4004)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's Hitachi nears deal to sell chemical unit to Showa Denko - Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 07:55pm EST
A logo of Hitachi Ltd. is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd is nearing a deal to sell its 51% stake in Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd to Showa Denko KK in a transaction that could be worth about 950 billion yen ($8.7 billion), the Nikkei https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Business-deals/Hitachi-nears-sale-of-core-chemical-unit-to-Showa-Denko reported on Monday.

Following the sale, Showa Denko, a chemical engineering group, buy the rest of Hitachi Chemical's outstanding shares through a tender offer, the newspaper said.

Showa Denko said in a statement it was considering various options to boost its corporate value including the purchase of shares in Hitachi Chemical but that nothing had been decided.

Officials at Hitachi and Hitachi Chemical said the report was not based on anything they had announced.

Hitachi Chemical shares soared 16% in price in morning Tokyo trade while those of Hitachi climbed more than 3%. Showa Denko shares fell as much as 8.7%.

Hitachi last month narrowed suitors for the chemical unit to a handful of bidders including Nitto Denko Corp and U.S. buyout funds Bain Capital LP and Carlyle Group LP.

Hitachi has been among the most aggressive of Japan's conglomerates in reorganising its business, selling non-core assets while buying foreign businesses to expand overseas.

Other divestiture includes chip-making equipment manufacturer Hitachi Kokusai Electric and power tool unit Hitachi Koki.

Hitachi Chemical makes materials for semiconductors, displays and lithium-ion batteries.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Editing by Maju Samuel and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARLYLE GROUP L.P. 1.08% 28.9 Delayed Quote.81.52%
HITACHI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LTD. -1.00% 3465 End-of-day quote.116.56%
HITACHI, LTD. 0.88% 4128 End-of-day quote.46.12%
NIKKEI 225 0.78% 23292.81 Real-time Quote.15.11%
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION 1.14% 6190 End-of-day quote.16.79%
SHOWA DENKO K.K. 1.65% 3085 End-of-day quote.-2.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHOWA DENKO K.K.
07:55pJapan's Hitachi nears deal to sell chemical unit to Showa Denko - Nikkei
RE
11/18SHOWA DENKO K K : to License Vinyl Acetate Monomer Technology to Shenghong Refin..
AQ
11/06SHOWA DENKO K K : (SDK) Announces 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
AQ
10/31SHOWA DENKO K K : to Commercialize High-quality 1,3-BG
AQ
08/28SHOWA DENKO K K : JGC, Ebara Environmental Plant, Ube Industries, Showa Denko St..
AQ
08/28South Korean battery maker LG Chem aims to rely less on Japanese parts amid t..
RE
08/07SHOWA DENKO K K : SDK Revises 2019 Consolidated Performance Forecast
AQ
08/07SHOWA DENKO K K : Announces 2019 2Q Consolidated Financial Results
AQ
08/05SHOWA DENKO K K : SDK Starts Shipments of BMC for TOYOTA's Hybrid Vehicles in Ch..
AQ
08/05SHOWA DENKO K K : SDK Develops Technology to Directly Join/Bond Aluminum Alloys ..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 939 B
EBIT 2019 136 B
Net income 2019 83 467 M
Debt 2019 184 B
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 5,41x
P/E ratio 2020 5,69x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 450 B
Technical analysis trends SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4 085,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 085,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kohei Morikawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideo Ichikawa Chairman
Motohiro Takeuchi CFO, Director, Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Jun Tanaka Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keiichi Kamiguchi Director, Head-Personnel & Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOWA DENKO K.K.-2.99%4 075
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%74 798
AIR LIQUIDE23.69%63 374
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.12.24%31 121
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP67.45%20 905
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group