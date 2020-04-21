Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Showa Denko K.K.    4004   JP3368000000

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

(4004)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Showa Denko K K : Announcement Regarding Fundraising, Capital Reduction of the Consolidated Subsidiary and Change in the Specified Subsidiary Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 04:28am EDT

[Translation]

April 21, 2020

To whom it may concern,

Name of Listed Company:

Showa Denko K.K.

Code Number:

4004 TSE First Section

Representative:

Kohei Morikawa, President & CEO

Contact:

Yunia Kagawa

Manager of the CSR & Corporate

Communication Office

TEL(03)-5470-3235

Name of Company:

HC Holdings K.K.

Name of Representative:

Eishi Wakutsu, Representative Officer

Contact:

Same as above

Announcement Regarding Fundraising, Capital Reduction of the Consolidated

Subsidiary and Change in the Specified Subsidiary Company

At its board of directors meeting held on April 21, 2020, Showa Denko K.K. ("Showa Denko") decided to execute a money consumption loan agreement with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. ("Mizuho Bank") for fundraising purposes.

In addition, with respect to Showa Denko and its wholly-owned subsidiary, HC Holdings K.K. ("HC Holdings"), Showa Denko's board of directors and HC Holdings' representative officer also decided, on the same date, that a money consumption loan agreement will be executed between Mizuho Bank and HC Holdings, that HC Holdings will issue preferred shares by means of a third-party share allotment (the "Issuance of the Preferred Shares") and Mizuho Bank and Development Bank of Japan Inc. ("Development Bank of Japan") will subscribe for all of such preferred shares, and a preferred share investment agreement will be executed among Mizuho Bank, Development Bank of Japan, Showa Denko, and HC Holdings, and that HC Holdings will issue common shares by means of a third-party share allotment (the "Issuance of Common Shares") and Showa Denko will subscribe for all of such common shares. Accordingly, we hereby announce the following information.

We also hereby announce that through the Issuance of the Preferred Shares and the Issuance of the Common Shares, the amount of HC Holdings' stated capital will be equivalent to 10% or more of the amount of Showa Denko's stated capital, and that HC Holdings will constitute Showa Denko's specified subsidiary company; however, thereafter, and as a result of the capital reduction, HC Holdings will cease to be the specified subsidiary company.

  1. Fundraising

1. Reasons for Fundraising

As announced in "Announcement Regarding the Commencement of Tender Offer for Shares in Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Securities Code 4217)" on March 23, 2020, and "Announcement Regarding Results of Tender Offer for Shares in Hitachi Chemical Company,

Ltd. (Securities Code 4217) and Change in the Subsidiary (a Second-tier Subsidiary Company)" on April 21, 2020, as part of the transactions to make Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. ("Hitachi Chemical") a wholly-owned subsidiary of HC Holdings (the "Transactions"), Showa Denko and HC Holdings carried out a tender offer for common shares in Hitachi Chemical. It was decided that HC Holdings will obtain a loan from Mizuho Bank in order to allocate such loan to the fund for the Transactions (for the outline, please see "2. Outline of the Non-recourse Loan Agreement" below), and that HC Holdings will issue Class A preferred shares, which will be subscribed for by Mizuho Bank and Development Bank of Japan (for the outline, please see "3. Outline of Issuance of the Preferred Shares" below) and will also issue common shares, which will be subscribed for by Showa Denko (for the outline, please see "4. Outline of Issuance of the Common Shares" below).

Furthermore, Showa Denko decided that it will take a loan from Mizuho Bank in order to raise the funds necessary for Showa Denko to subscribe for HC Holdings' common shares with respect to the Issuance of the Common Shares (for the outline, please see "5. Outline of Senior Loan Agreement" below).

2. Outline of the Non-recourse Loan Agreement

Term Loan A

Term Loan B

Commitment Line

(1)

Borrower

HC Holdings

(2)

Lender

Mizuho Bank

(3)

Loan amount

50 billion yen

350 billion yen

90 billion yen

(4)

Interest rate

Variable interest rate based on JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR

(5)

Repayment method

Repayment

in

Repayment in a batch

Repayment in a batch

installments

at the due date

at the due date

(6)

Implementation date

April 27, 2020

(7)

Final due date

April 27, 2025 (However, if such date is not a

After one week to six

business day, the final due date will be the next

months

from

the

business day or, if the next business day falls

implementation

of

in the next month, the preceding business day.)

individual loan.

(8)

Securities

Shares of Hitachi Chemical and others

3. Outline of Issuance of the Preferred Shares

(1)

Issuer

HC Holdings

(2)

Number of shares to

275 billion shares

be issued

(3)

Issuance value

One yen per share

(4)

Subscribers

Mizuho Bank 185 billion shares

Development Bank of Japan

90 billion shares

(5)

Amount to be paid

275 billion yen

(total amount)

(6)

Due

date

for

April 27, 2020

payment

(7)

Condition

for

After the fifth anniversary of the due date for payment, the preferred

acquisition

shares can be purchased

(8)

Capital

"Medium/50%" (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

characteristics (to be

fixed)

(9)

Others

No voting rights

- 2 -

(Note) If HC Holdings acquires the preferred shares by exercising the condition for acquisition, or if Showa Denko purchases the preferred shares, the fund is intended to be raised by a method determined by a rating agency to have capital characteristics equivalent to or higher than those of the preferred shares. However, if it satisfies certain financial indicators, replacement can be omitted.

4. Outline of Issuance of the Common Shares

(1)

Issuer

HC Holdings

(2)

Number of shares to

295 billion shares

be issued

(3)

Issuance value

One yen per share

(4)

Subscriber

Showa Denko

(5)

Amount to be paid

295 billion yen

(6)

Due

date

for

April 27, 2020

payment

5. Outline of the Senior Loan Agreement

(1)

Borrower

Showa Denko

(2)

Lender

Mizuho Bank

(3)

Loan amount

295 billion yen

(4)

Interest rate

Variable interest rate based on JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR

  1. Repayment methodRepayment in a batch at the due date

(6)

Implementation

April 27, 2020

Date

(7)

Final due date

April 27, 2027 (However, if such date is not a business day, the final due

date will be the next business day or, if the next business day falls in the

next month, the preceding business day.)

(For reference) Outline of the subordinated commitment-type syndicated loan agreement

Showa Denko plans to execute the subordinated commitment-type syndicated loan agreement, whose outline is as follows, with Mizuho Bank and Development Bank of Japan by April 27, 2020.

(1)

Borrower

Showa Denko

(2)

Lender

Mizuho Bank, Development Bank of Japan

(3)

Total

275 billion yen

commitment

amount

(4)

Commencement

April 27, 2020

date

of

the

commitment

period

(to

be

fixed)

(5)

Expiration

date

April 27, 2025

of

the

commitment

period

(to

be

fixed)

(6)

Final due date

April 27, 2055

(7)

Repayment

All or part of the principal can be repaid on each interest payment date after

before

the

due

April 2025, even before the due date.

date

(8)

Capital

"Medium/50%" (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

characteristics (to

- 3 -

be fixed)

  1. Purpose of use ofFund for purchase by Showa Denko of the preferred shares, or source for

the fund

Showa Denko to invest and lend the purchase fund for acquisition by HC

Holdings of the preferred shares by exercising the condition for

acquisition.

(Note) In the case of repayment before the due date, the fund is intended to be raised by a method determined by a rating agency to have the capital characteristics equivalent to or higher than those of a loan based on the subordinated commitment-type syndicated loan agreement. However, if it satisfies certain financial indicators, replacement can be omitted.

6. Future Outlook

The impact of this fundraising on Showa Denko's consolidated results is currently under review. If modification of the financial forecast is required, or if any matters to be announced arise, they will be promptly disclosed.

  1. Capital Reduction of the Consolidated Subsidiary and Change in the Specified Subsidiary Company

1. Reason for Capital Reduction of the Consolidated Subsidiary and Change in the Specified Subsidiary Company

Through the Issuance of the Preferred Shares and the Issuance the Common Shares as stated above, on April 27, 2020 (due date for payment of the Issuance of the Preferred Shares and the Issuance of the Common Shares), the amount of HC Holdings' stated capital will be equivalent to 10% or higher of the amount of Showa Denko's stated capital, and HC Holdings will constitute Showa Denko's specified subsidiary company. However, in order to optimize the capital structure in consideration of the business contents of HC Holdings, HC Holdings plans to reduce the amount of its stated capital by 284.9 billion 1 yen, under the condition that as of April 30, 2020, the amount of stated capital of HC Holdings is 285 billion 1 yen and the amount of its capital reserves is 285 billion yen, which will be effectuated as of May 1, 2020. As a result, the amount of the stated capital of HC Holdings will be 100 million yen and HC Holdings will cease to be the specified subsidiary company of Showa Denko.

2. Outline of the Consolidated Subsidiary (the Subsidiary to Be Changed)

(1)

Name

HC Holdings K.K.

(2)

Location

13-9, Shiba Daimon 1-Chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Title and Name of

Eishi Wakutsu, Representative Officer

Representative

(4)

Description

of

Pure holding company

Business

(5)

Stated Capital

One yen (as of April 21, 2020 (Note 1))

(6)

Date

of

December 9, 2019

Incorporation

(7)

Major

Showa Denko

100% (as of April 21, 2020 (Note 2))

Shareholders

and

Shareholding Ratio

(8)

Relationship

Capital

Showa Denko holds all of the outstanding shares of this

between the Listed

Relationship

subsidiary (one share (as of April 21, 2020 (Note 3))).

Company and

the

Personnel

As of today, Mr. Eishi Wakutsu, who is Showa Denko's

Subsidiary

Relationship

Corporate Officer and General Manager of Corporate

- 4 -

Strategy Department, also serves as the Representative

Officer of this subsidiary.

Business

N/A

Relationship

Status

as

HC Holdings is the consolidated subsidiary of Showa

Related Party

Denko and constitutes Showa Denko's related party.

(Note 1) Though the Issuance of the Preferred Shares and the Issuance of the Common Shares, the amount of the stated capital will increased by 285 billion yen to 285 billion 1 yen. In addition, through issuance of shares for subscription, HC Holdings plans to reduce the amount of its stated capital by 284.9 billion 1 yen, under the condition that as of April 30, 2020, the amount of HC Holdings' stated capital is 285 billion 1 yen and the amount of its capital reserves is 285 billion yen. As a result, the amount of HC Holdings' stated capital will be 100 million yen.

(Note 2) Through the Issuance of the Preferred Shares and the Issuance of the Common Shares, Showa Denko will become the common shareholder, and Mizuho Bank and Development Bank of Japan will become the preferred shareholders. Because such preferred shares do not have voting rights, the ratio of the voting rights of Showa Denko will remain 100%, even after the Issuance of the Preferred Shared and the Issuance of the Common Shares.

(Note 3) Through the Issuance of the Common Shares, the total number of the outstanding shares pertaining to the tender offeror's common shares will be 295 billion 1 shares, all of which will be held by Showa Denko.

3. Outline of Capital Reduction

  1. Amount of Reduction in Stated Capital and Capital Reserves

The amount of stated capital, 285 billion 1 yen, will be reduced by 284.9 billion 1 yen to 100 million yen.

The amount of capital reserves, 285 billion yen, will be reduced by 284 billon 975 million yen to 25 million yen.

  1. Method of Capital Reduction

The number of issued shares will not be reduced and the amount of stated capital and capital reserves will be reduced without any refunds.

4.

Schedule of Capital Reduction

(1)

Date of Public Notice

March 31, 2020

(2)

Period for Creditor's Objections

From April 1, 2020 to April 20, 2020

(3)

Date of HC Holdings Shareholders' Meeting

April 21. 2020

(4)

Effective Date of Capital reduction

May 1, 2020 (To Be Fixed)

5.

Date of Change (To Be Fixed)

(1)

Date of Constituting the Specified Subsidiary

April 27, 2020

Company

(2)

Date of Ceasing to be the Specified

May 1, 2020

Subsidiary Company

- 5 -

6. Future Outlook

The impact on Showa Denko's consolidated results due to capital reduction of the consolidated subsidiary and this change to the specified subsidiary company is currently under review. If modification of the financial forecast is required, or if any matters to be announced arise, they will be promptly disclosed.

End

This document is a press release to publicly announce the fundraising by Showa Denko and HC Holdings and has not been prepared for solicitation for investment or any act similar thereto.

- 6 -

Disclaimer

Showa Denko KK published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 08:26:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SHOWA DENKO K.K.
04:28aSHOWA DENKO K K : Announcement Regarding Fundraising, Capital Reduction of the C..
PU
04:18aShowa Denko Announces Fundraising, Capital Reduction of the Consolidated Subs..
AQ
04:15aSHOWA DENKO ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF TEN : 4217) and Change in Subsidiary (a Second-..
AQ
04/14SHOWA DENKO K K : Four Institutions Prove AI Speeds up Development of Flexible T..
AQ
04/13SHOWA DENKO K K : AIST, NEDO and ADMAT Prove AI Speeds up Development of Flexibl..
AQ
04/02SHOWA DENKO K.K. : Outline of CEO Message to Newly-hired Employees
AQ
04/01SHOWA DENKO K K : Outline of CEO Message to Newly-hired Employees
PU
04/01SHOWA DENKO K K : Outline of Showa Denko CEO Message to Newly-hired Employees
AQ
03/23SHOWA DENKO K K : Announcement Regarding the Commencement of Tender Offer for Sh..
PU
03/23SHOWA DENKO TO COMMENCE TENDER OFFER : 4217)
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 832 B
EBIT 2020 43 769 M
Net income 2020 11 753 M
Debt 2020 483 B
Yield 2020 5,39%
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
P/E ratio 2021 7,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
EV / Sales2021 0,89x
Capitalization 338 B
Chart SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Duration : Period :
Showa Denko K.K. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 147,14  JPY
Last Close Price 2 319,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kohei Morikawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideo Ichikawa Chairman
Motohiro Takeuchi CFO, Director, Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Jun Tanaka Director & Chief Technology Officer
Keiichi Kamiguchi Director, Head-Personnel & Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOWA DENKO K.K.-0.86%3 147
AIR LIQUIDE-3.68%61 944
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-2.05%60 874
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.3.45%19 584
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-48.76%17 412
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-0.66%15 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group