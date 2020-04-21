Showa Denko K K : Announcement Regarding Fundraising, Capital Reduction of the Consolidated Subsidiary and Change in the Specified Subsidiary Company
[Translation]
April 21, 2020
Showa Denko K.K.
4004 TSE First Section
Kohei Morikawa, President & CEO
Yunia Kagawa
Manager of the CSR & Corporate
Communication Office
TEL(03)-5470-3235
HC Holdings K.K.
Eishi Wakutsu, Representative Officer
Same as above
Announcement Regarding Fundraising, Capital Reduction of the Consolidated
Subsidiary and Change in the Specified Subsidiary Company
At its board of directors meeting held on April 21, 2020, Showa Denko K.K. ("Showa Denko") decided to execute a money consumption loan agreement with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. ("Mizuho Bank") for fundraising purposes.
In addition, with respect to Showa Denko and its wholly-owned subsidiary, HC Holdings K.K. ("HC Holdings"), Showa Denko's board of directors and HC Holdings' representative officer also decided, on the same date, that a money consumption loan agreement will be executed between Mizuho Bank and HC Holdings, that HC Holdings will issue preferred shares by means of a third-party share allotment (the "Issuance of the Preferred Shares") and Mizuho Bank and Development Bank of Japan Inc. ("Development Bank of Japan") will subscribe for all of such preferred shares, and a preferred share investment agreement will be executed among Mizuho Bank, Development Bank of Japan, Showa Denko, and HC Holdings, and that HC Holdings will issue common shares by means of a third-party share allotment (the "Issuance of Common Shares") and Showa Denko will subscribe for all of such common shares. Accordingly, we hereby announce the following information.
We also hereby announce that through the Issuance of the Preferred Shares and the Issuance of the Common Shares, the amount of HC Holdings' stated capital will be equivalent to 10% or more of the amount of Showa Denko's stated capital, and that HC Holdings will constitute Showa Denko's specified subsidiary company; however, thereafter, and as a result of the capital reduction, HC Holdings will cease to be the specified subsidiary company.
Fundraising
1. Reasons for Fundraising
As announced in "Announcement Regarding the Commencement of Tender Offer for Shares in Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Securities Code 4217)" on March 23, 2020, and "Announcement Regarding Results of Tender Offer for Shares in Hitachi Chemical Company,
Ltd. (Securities Code 4217) and Change in the Subsidiary (a Second-tier Subsidiary Company)" on April 21, 2020, as part of the transactions to make Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. ("Hitachi Chemical") a wholly-owned subsidiary of HC Holdings (the "Transactions"), Showa Denko and HC Holdings carried out a tender offer for common shares in Hitachi Chemical. It was decided that HC Holdings will obtain a loan from Mizuho Bank in order to allocate such loan to the fund for the Transactions (for the outline, please see "2. Outline of the Non-recourse Loan Agreement" below), and that HC Holdings will issue Class A preferred shares, which will be subscribed for by Mizuho Bank and Development Bank of Japan (for the outline, please see "3. Outline of Issuance of the Preferred Shares" below) and will also issue common shares, which will be subscribed for by Showa Denko (for the outline, please see "4. Outline of Issuance of the Common Shares" below).
Furthermore, Showa Denko decided that it will take a loan from Mizuho Bank in order to raise the funds necessary for Showa Denko to subscribe for HC Holdings' common shares with respect to the Issuance of the Common Shares (for the outline, please see "5. Outline of Senior Loan Agreement" below).
2. Outline of the Non-recourse Loan Agreement
Term Loan A
Term Loan B
Commitment Line
(1)
Borrower
HC Holdings
(2)
Lender
Mizuho Bank
(3)
Loan amount
50 billion yen
350 billion yen
90 billion yen
(4)
Interest rate
Variable interest rate based on JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR
(5)
Repayment method
Repayment
in
Repayment in a batch
Repayment in a batch
installments
at the due date
at the due date
(6)
Implementation date
April 27, 2020
(7)
Final due date
April 27, 2025 (However, if such date is not a
After one week to six
business day, the final due date will be the next
months
from
the
business day or, if the next business day falls
implementation
of
in the next month, the preceding business day.)
individual loan.
(8)
Securities
Shares of Hitachi Chemical and others
3. Outline of Issuance of the Preferred Shares
(1)
Issuer
HC Holdings
(2)
Number of shares to
275 billion shares
be issued
(3)
Issuance value
One yen per share
(4)
Subscribers
Mizuho Bank 185 billion shares
Development Bank of Japan
90 billion shares
(5)
Amount to be paid
275 billion yen
(total amount)
(6)
Due
date
for
April 27, 2020
payment
(7)
Condition
for
After the fifth anniversary of the due date for payment, the preferred
acquisition
shares can be purchased
(8)
Capital
"Medium/50%" (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
characteristics (to be
fixed)
(9)
Others
No voting rights
(Note) If HC Holdings acquires the preferred shares by exercising the condition for acquisition, or if Showa Denko purchases the preferred shares, the fund is intended to be raised by a method determined by a rating agency to have capital characteristics equivalent to or higher than those of the preferred shares. However, if it satisfies certain financial indicators, replacement can be omitted.
4. Outline of Issuance of the Common Shares
(1)
Issuer
HC Holdings
(2)
Number of shares to
295 billion shares
be issued
(3)
Issuance value
One yen per share
(4)
Subscriber
Showa Denko
(5)
Amount to be paid
295 billion yen
(6)
Due
date
for
April 27, 2020
payment
5. Outline of the Senior Loan Agreement
(1)
Borrower
Showa Denko
(2)
Lender
Mizuho Bank
(3)
Loan amount
295 billion yen
(4)
Interest rate
Variable interest rate based on JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR
Repayment methodRepayment in a batch at the due date
(6)
Implementation
April 27, 2020
Date
(7)
Final due date
April 27, 2027 (However, if such date is not a business day, the final due
date will be the next business day or, if the next business day falls in the
next month, the preceding business day.)
(For reference) Outline of the subordinated commitment-type syndicated loan agreement
Showa Denko plans to execute the subordinated commitment-type syndicated loan agreement, whose outline is as follows, with Mizuho Bank and Development Bank of Japan by April 27, 2020.
(1)
Borrower
Showa Denko
(2)
Lender
Mizuho Bank, Development Bank of Japan
(3)
Total
275 billion yen
commitment
amount
(4)
Commencement
April 27, 2020
date
of
the
commitment
period
(to
be
fixed)
(5)
Expiration
date
April 27, 2025
of
the
commitment
period
(to
be
fixed)
(6)
Final due date
April 27, 2055
(7)
Repayment
All or part of the principal can be repaid on each interest payment date after
before
the
due
April 2025, even before the due date.
date
(8)
Capital
"Medium/50%" (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)
characteristics (to
be fixed)
Purpose of use ofFund for purchase by Showa Denko of the preferred shares, or source for
the fund
Showa Denko to invest and lend the purchase fund for acquisition by HC
Holdings of the preferred shares by exercising the condition for
acquisition.
(Note) In the case of repayment before the due date, the fund is intended to be raised by a method determined by a rating agency to have the capital characteristics equivalent to or higher than those of a loan based on the subordinated commitment-type syndicated loan agreement. However, if it satisfies certain financial indicators, replacement can be omitted.
6. Future Outlook
The impact of this fundraising on Showa Denko's consolidated results is currently under review. If modification of the financial forecast is required, or if any matters to be announced arise, they will be promptly disclosed.
Capital Reduction of the Consolidated Subsidiary and Change in the Specified Subsidiary Company
1. Reason for Capital Reduction of the Consolidated Subsidiary and Change in the Specified Subsidiary Company
Through the Issuance of the Preferred Shares and the Issuance the Common Shares as stated above, on April 27, 2020 (due date for payment of the Issuance of the Preferred Shares and the Issuance of the Common Shares), the amount of HC Holdings' stated capital will be equivalent to 10% or higher of the amount of Showa Denko's stated capital, and HC Holdings will constitute Showa Denko's specified subsidiary company. However, in order to optimize the capital structure in consideration of the business contents of HC Holdings, HC Holdings plans to reduce the amount of its stated capital by 284.9 billion 1 yen, under the condition that as of April 30, 2020, the amount of stated capital of HC Holdings is 285 billion 1 yen and the amount of its capital reserves is 285 billion yen, which will be effectuated as of May 1, 2020. As a result, the amount of the stated capital of HC Holdings will be 100 million yen and HC Holdings will cease to be the specified subsidiary company of Showa Denko.
2. Outline of the Consolidated Subsidiary (the Subsidiary to Be Changed)
(1)
Name
HC Holdings K.K.
(2)
Location
13-9, Shiba Daimon 1-Chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Title and Name of
Eishi Wakutsu, Representative Officer
Representative
(4)
Description
of
Pure holding company
Business
(5)
Stated Capital
One yen (as of April 21, 2020 (Note 1))
(6)
Date
of
December 9, 2019
Incorporation
(7)
Major
Showa Denko
100% (as of April 21, 2020 (Note 2))
Shareholders
and
Shareholding Ratio
(8)
Relationship
Capital
Showa Denko holds all of the outstanding shares of this
between the Listed
Relationship
subsidiary (one share (as of April 21, 2020 (Note 3))).
Company and
the
Personnel
As of today, Mr. Eishi Wakutsu, who is Showa Denko's
Subsidiary
Relationship
Corporate Officer and General Manager of Corporate
Strategy Department, also serves as the Representative
Officer of this subsidiary.
Business
N/A
Relationship
Status
as
HC Holdings is the consolidated subsidiary of Showa
Related Party
Denko and constitutes Showa Denko's related party.
(Note 1) Though the Issuance of the Preferred Shares and the Issuance of the Common Shares, the amount of the stated capital will increased by 285 billion yen to 285 billion 1 yen. In addition, through issuance of shares for subscription, HC Holdings plans to reduce the amount of its stated capital by 284.9 billion 1 yen, under the condition that as of April 30, 2020, the amount of HC Holdings' stated capital is 285 billion 1 yen and the amount of its capital reserves is 285 billion yen. As a result, the amount of HC Holdings' stated capital will be 100 million yen.
(Note 2) Through the Issuance of the Preferred Shares and the Issuance of the Common Shares, Showa Denko will become the common shareholder, and Mizuho Bank and Development Bank of Japan will become the preferred shareholders. Because such preferred shares do not have voting rights, the ratio of the voting rights of Showa Denko will remain 100%, even after the Issuance of the Preferred Shared and the Issuance of the Common Shares.
(Note 3) Through the Issuance of the Common Shares, the total number of the outstanding shares pertaining to the tender offeror's common shares will be 295 billion 1 shares, all of which will be held by Showa Denko.
3. Outline of Capital Reduction
Amount of Reduction in Stated Capital and Capital Reserves
The amount of stated capital, 285 billion 1 yen, will be reduced by 284.9 billion 1 yen to 100 million yen.
The amount of capital reserves, 285 billion yen, will be reduced by 284 billon 975 million yen to 25 million yen.
Method of Capital Reduction
The number of issued shares will not be reduced and the amount of stated capital and capital reserves will be reduced without any refunds.
4.
Schedule of Capital Reduction
(1)
Date of Public Notice
March 31, 2020
(2)
Period for Creditor's Objections
From April 1, 2020 to April 20, 2020
(3)
Date of HC Holdings Shareholders' Meeting
April 21. 2020
(4)
Effective Date of Capital reduction
May 1, 2020 (To Be Fixed)
5.
Date of Change (To Be Fixed)
(1)
Date of Constituting the Specified Subsidiary
April 27, 2020
Company
(2)
Date of Ceasing to be the Specified
May 1, 2020
Subsidiary Company
6. Future Outlook
The impact on Showa Denko's consolidated results due to capital reduction of the consolidated subsidiary and this change to the specified subsidiary company is currently under review. If modification of the financial forecast is required, or if any matters to be announced arise, they will be promptly disclosed.
