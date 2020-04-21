Showa Denko K K : Announcement Regarding Fundraising, Capital Reduction of the Consolidated Subsidiary and Change in the Specified Subsidiary Company

[Translation]

April 21, 2020

To whom it may concern,

Name of Listed Company: Showa Denko K.K. Code Number: 4004 TSE First Section Representative: Kohei Morikawa, President & CEO Contact: Yunia Kagawa Manager of the CSR & Corporate Communication Office TEL(03)-5470-3235 Name of Company: HC Holdings K.K. Name of Representative: Eishi Wakutsu, Representative Officer Contact: Same as above

Announcement Regarding Fundraising, Capital Reduction of the Consolidated

Subsidiary and Change in the Specified Subsidiary Company

At its board of directors meeting held on April 21, 2020, Showa Denko K.K. ("Showa Denko") decided to execute a money consumption loan agreement with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. ("Mizuho Bank") for fundraising purposes.

In addition, with respect to Showa Denko and its wholly-owned subsidiary, HC Holdings K.K. ("HC Holdings"), Showa Denko's board of directors and HC Holdings' representative officer also decided, on the same date, that a money consumption loan agreement will be executed between Mizuho Bank and HC Holdings, that HC Holdings will issue preferred shares by means of a third-party share allotment (the "Issuance of the Preferred Shares") and Mizuho Bank and Development Bank of Japan Inc. ("Development Bank of Japan") will subscribe for all of such preferred shares, and a preferred share investment agreement will be executed among Mizuho Bank, Development Bank of Japan, Showa Denko, and HC Holdings, and that HC Holdings will issue common shares by means of a third-party share allotment (the "Issuance of Common Shares") and Showa Denko will subscribe for all of such common shares. Accordingly, we hereby announce the following information.

We also hereby announce that through the Issuance of the Preferred Shares and the Issuance of the Common Shares, the amount of HC Holdings' stated capital will be equivalent to 10% or more of the amount of Showa Denko's stated capital, and that HC Holdings will constitute Showa Denko's specified subsidiary company; however, thereafter, and as a result of the capital reduction, HC Holdings will cease to be the specified subsidiary company.

Fundraising

1. Reasons for Fundraising

As announced in "Announcement Regarding the Commencement of Tender Offer for Shares in Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Securities Code 4217)" on March 23, 2020, and "Announcement Regarding Results of Tender Offer for Shares in Hitachi Chemical Company,