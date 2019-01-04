Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Showa Denko K.K.    4004   JP3368000000

SHOWA DENKO K.K. (4004)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Showa Denko K K : New Year Message from Kohei Morikawa, President and CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 03:49am CET

Kohei Morikawa
President and CEO
Showa Denko K.K.

We expect that the Showa Denko Group will achieve all-time high operating income for two consecutive years in its 2018 year-end settlement of accounts. Our success in fully sharing the benefit of a brisk market is the result of the strenuous efforts to establish 'sound present' made by the Group's lines of business through many years. With regard to the global economy in 2019, a dark sign has begun to be seen in the prosperity which started in 2017 due partly to the trade friction between the United States and China and other geopolitical risks. 2019 is a year when our true value is being questioned. Whether we can adapt ourselves to changes in wind direction or not will determine our true value.



Under the new medium-term consolidated business plan 'The TOP 2021' which starts this year, the Showa Denko Group will change its course sharply toward long-term business growth on the basis of cash we earned. 'The TOP' represents the summit of the mountain we aim for, namely, making half or more of the Group's businesses 'KOSEIHA Businesses.' KOSEIHA Business is a business in which the Group earns operating income of billions of yen or more, records operating margin of 10% or more, and achieves stable profitability tolerant to environmental change. Different businesses have different processes to become KOSEIHA Businesses. Every business should start to 'Enhance,' 'Grow' or 'Change' itself in line with the policy set in The TOP 2021. In addition, to realize continuous growth, creation of new businesses is essential for us. Let's have a strong will to promote growth of the Group and 'Create' new businesses.



Media contact:
Public Relations Office (Phone: 81-3-5470-3235)

Disclaimer

Showa Denko KK published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 02:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHOWA DENKO K.K.
04:04aSHOWA DENKO K K : New Year Message from Kohei Morikawa, Showa Denko President an..
AQ
03:49aSHOWA DENKO K K : New Year Message from Kohei Morikawa, President and CEO
PU
2018SHOWA DENKO K K : ANTAM and Showa Denko K.K Signed the Share Purchase Agreement ..
AQ
2018SHOWA DENKO K.K. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SHOWA DENKO K K : Announces Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase and ..
AQ
2018SHOWA DENKO K K : completes construction of aluminum can facility in Thailand
AQ
2018SHOWA DENKO K K : Forecasts Payment of Term-end Dividend
AQ
2018SHOWA DENKO K K : Announces Notice Regarding the Repurchase of Own Shares
AQ
2018SHOWA DENKO K K : Maps Out New Medium-term Business Plan "The TOP 2021"
AQ
2018SHOWA DENKO K K : - New Aluminum Can JV Has a Ceremony for the Completion of a F..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 999 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 127 B
Debt 2018 202 B
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 3,72
P/E ratio 2019 3,26
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 490 B
Chart SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Duration : Period :
Showa Denko K.K. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6 625  JPY
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kohei Morikawa Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideo Ichikawa Chairman
Toshiharu Kato CFO, Director & Executive Officer
Jun Tanaka Director & Chief Technical Officer
Tomofumi Akiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOWA DENKO K.K.0.00%4 580
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%92 778
AIR LIQUIDE-2.17%51 661
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD0.00%33 980
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES0.88%32 185
GIVAUDAN0.00%21 329
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.