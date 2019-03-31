Showa Denko K K : Outline of CEO Message at Initiation Ceremony

2019 marks the 80th anniversary of Showa Denko's foundation. Mr. Nobuteru Mori, the founder of SDK, had a motto of 'Dauntlessness and Indomitableness.' The essence of this motto is his ambition to continue boldly facing adversities, explore untrodden fields, and contribute to the development of the Company and society. We inherit his ambition as our corporate DNA.

The Showa Denko Group started its new medium-term business plan 'The TOP 2021' in this January. The Group changes its course toward long-term business growth, aiming to make itself an aggregate of 'KOSEIHA Businesses' (individualized businesses) which can maintain high levels of profitability and stability. To realize long-term business growth, a substantial amount of hardship is anticipated. I am looking for all of you to have high aims and continue boldly facing adversities.