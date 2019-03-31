Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Showa Denko K.K.    4004   JP3368000000

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

(4004)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Showa Denko K K : Outline of CEO Message at Initiation Ceremony

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

2019 marks the 80th anniversary of Showa Denko's foundation. Mr. Nobuteru Mori, the founder of SDK, had a motto of 'Dauntlessness and Indomitableness.' The essence of this motto is his ambition to continue boldly facing adversities, explore untrodden fields, and contribute to the development of the Company and society. We inherit his ambition as our corporate DNA.

The Showa Denko Group started its new medium-term business plan 'The TOP 2021' in this January. The Group changes its course toward long-term business growth, aiming to make itself an aggregate of 'KOSEIHA Businesses' (individualized businesses) which can maintain high levels of profitability and stability. To realize long-term business growth, a substantial amount of hardship is anticipated. I am looking for all of you to have high aims and continue boldly facing adversities.

Disclaimer

Showa Denko KK published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 03:01:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHOWA DENKO K.K.
11:53pSHOWA DENKO K K : Outline of Showa Denko CEO Message at Initiation Ceremony
AQ
11:02pSHOWA DENKO K K : Outline of CEO Message at Initiation Ceremony
PU
03/05SHOWA DENKO K K : Revises Board Benefit Trust
AQ
02/21SHOWA DENKO K K : SDK to Begin Shipment of MAMR-Technology-based HD Media
AQ
02/14SHOWA DENKO K K : SDK Records Impairment Loss (Extraordinary Loss)
AQ
02/14SHOWA DENKO K K : Announces 2018 Consolidated Financial Results
AQ
01/21SHOWA DENKO K K : SDK's 3.5-inch Media Now Used in World's-Largest-Capacity 16TB..
AQ
01/15SHOWA DENKO K K : SDK Group Develops Ultralight Laminate-type Radiator for EV Ba..
AQ
01/03SHOWA DENKO K K : New Year Message from Kohei Morikawa, Showa Denko President an..
AQ
01/03SHOWA DENKO K K : New Year Message from Kohei Morikawa, President and CEO
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 079 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 133 B
Debt 2019 119 B
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 4,23
P/E ratio 2020 4,32
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 582 B
Chart SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Duration : Period :
Showa Denko K.K. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6 519  JPY
Spread / Average Target 68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kohei Morikawa Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideo Ichikawa Chairman
Toshiharu Kato CFO, Director & Executive Officer
Jun Tanaka Director & Chief Technical Officer
Tomofumi Akiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOWA DENKO K.K.22.33%5 252
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%99 038
AIR LIQUIDE4.52%54 604
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD12.68%35 785
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES1.11%31 207
GIVAUDAN11.78%23 591
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About