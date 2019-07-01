Log in
SHOWA DENKO K.K.

(4004)
Showa Denko K K : SDK Completes Acquisition of ILAG Group, Global Non-stick Coatings Manufacturer

07/01/2019

Showa Denko K.K.
July 2, 2019

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK) announces that, on July 1, 2019, it completed acquisition of all shares in ILAG Industrielack AG, which leads the ILAG Group, a specialty non-stick coating chemicals manufacturing and sales company headquartered in Wangen, Switzerland. As a result, the ILAG Group has become a consolidated subsidiary of SDK.

[Outline of ILAG Industrielack AG]

1)Company name:ILAG Industrielack AG2)Scope of business:Manufacturing and sale of nonstick-coating chemicals applicable both to consumer goods and industrial goods3)Establishment:December 19554)Head office:Wangen, Switzerland5)Representative:Hans-Georg Geisel, CEO6)Production bases:Wangen, Switzerland; Shanghai, China

Media contact:
Public Relations Office (Phone: 81-3-5470-3235)

Disclaimer

Showa Denko KK published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 23:32:09 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 062 B
EBIT 2019 196 B
Net income 2019 126 B
Debt 2019 126 B
Yield 2019 4,61%
P/E ratio 2019 3,81x
P/E ratio 2020 3,96x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 467 B
Technical analysis trends SHOWA DENKO K.K.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5 921  JPY
Last Close Price 3 200  JPY
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 85,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kohei Morikawa Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideo Ichikawa Chairman
Toshiharu Kato CFO, Director & Executive Officer
Jun Tanaka Director & Chief Technical Officer
Tomofumi Akiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOWA DENKO K.K.0.63%4 399
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%91 370
AIR LIQUIDE13.46%59 988
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%59 960
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD25.24%39 774
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES3.57%31 896
