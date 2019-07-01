Showa Denko K K : SDK Completes Acquisition of ILAG Group, Global Non-stick Coatings Manufacturer

Showa Denko K.K.

July 2, 2019

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK) announces that, on July 1, 2019, it completed acquisition of all shares in ILAG Industrielack AG, which leads the ILAG Group, a specialty non-stick coating chemicals manufacturing and sales company headquartered in Wangen, Switzerland. As a result, the ILAG Group has become a consolidated subsidiary of SDK.

[Outline of ILAG Industrielack AG]

1)Company name:ILAG Industrielack AG2)Scope of business:Manufacturing and sale of nonstick-coating chemicals applicable both to consumer goods and industrial goods3)Establishment:December 19554)Head office:Wangen, Switzerland5)Representative:Hans-Georg Geisel, CEO6)Production bases:Wangen, Switzerland; Shanghai, China

