Showa Shell Sekiyu KK : Japan's Idemitsu, Showa Shell to brief on share-swap contract at 0400 GMT
10/16/2018 | 04:31am CEST
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu said on Tuesday that Idemitsu President Shunichi Kito and Showa Shell CEO Tsuyoshi Kameoka would brief on the signing of a share-swap contract and the two companies' integration at 0400 GMT.
The two companies in July agreed to merge on April 1 next year, after Idemitsu's founding family dropped its long-standing opposition to the plan.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)