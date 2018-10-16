Log in
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK (5002)
Showa Shell Sekiyu KK : Japan's Idemitsu, Showa Shell to brief on share-swap contract at 0400 GMT

10/16/2018 | 04:31am CEST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu said on Tuesday that Idemitsu President Shunichi Kito and Showa Shell CEO Tsuyoshi Kameoka would brief on the signing of a share-swap contract and the two companies' integration at 0400 GMT.

The two companies in July agreed to merge on April 1 next year, after Idemitsu's founding family dropped its long-standing opposition to the plan.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD. -1.17% 5930 End-of-day quote.28.35%
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK -0.81% 2441 End-of-day quote.56.68%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 115 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 94 900 M
Debt 2019 69 200 M
Yield 2019 3,76%
P/E ratio 2019 9,49
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 927 B
Managers
NameTitle
Tsuyoshi Kameoka President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Misao Hamamoto COO-Energy Solutions Business & Executive Officer
Takashi Sakata Executive Officer & Senior Manager-Finance
Makoto Abe Head-Commercial Sales, Research & Development
Tomonori Okada Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU KK56.68%8 269
CHEVRON CORPORATION-6.59%226 929
HOLLYFRONTIER CORP26.24%11 635
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.28.35%11 127
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-9.83%11 086
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 805
