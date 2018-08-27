Shui On Land : ANNOUNCEMENT - APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shui On Land Limited

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shui On Land Limited (the "Company", collectively with its subsidiaries are defined as the "Group") announces that Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO ("Ms. Lo") will be appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 August 2018.

Ms. Lo, aged 35, is an Executive Director of Shui On Management Limited ("SOM") and the Vice Chairman of China Xintiandi Holding Company Limited ("CXTD"). Both SOM and CXTD are subsidiaries of the Company. She is responsible for the development of CXTD's commercial strategy and project positioning. Ms. Lo oversees market positioning and strategy for the Group's projects and leads the Human Resources department, the Corporate Administration Services department and the Process & Information Management department of the Company. She also assists the Chairman of the Company in leading the overall development of the Company. She is the daughter of Mr. Vincent H. S. LO. Ms. Lo joined the Group in August 2012 and has over 14 years of working experience in property development industry in the PRC, architecture and interior design as well as other art enterprises. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Lo worked for various architecture and design firms in New York City, amongst which was Studio Sofield, a firm well-known for its capability in retail design. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in architecture from Wellesley College in Massachusetts. She currently serves as a Member of The Thirteenth Shanghai Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and The Seventh Council Member of Shanghai Chinese Overseas Friendship Association. Ms. Lo has not held any directorship in any other listed companies in the past three years.

* For identification purposes only

At the date of this announcement, Ms. Lo is interested in 437,000 share options of the Company and is deemed to be interested in 4,611,835,751 shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Save as disclosed above, Ms. Lo is not interested in any securities of the Company.

Ms. Lo shall not be appointed for a specific term but shall be subject to relevant provisions of retirement and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company and other applicable law, rules and regulations. There is an employment contract signed between a member of the Group and Ms. Lo. The term of her appointment will continue until being terminated by either party by giving to the other not less than three months' notice. Ms. Lo is entitled to an annual remuneration of approximately HK$3,607,000 and she is entitled for the performance-related bonus which will be determined with reference to her duties and responsibilities in the Company and the Group, the remuneration benchmark in the industry and the prevailing market conditions.

Saved as disclosed herein, there is no matter relating to the appointment of Ms. Lo that needs to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company, nor is there any information as required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board warmly welcomes Ms. Lo as a member of the Board.

By Order of the Board Shui On Land Limited

Vincent H. S. LO

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 August 2018

At the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Chief Financial Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Frankie Y. L. WONG; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Sir John R. H. BOND, Dr. William K. L. FUNG, Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW and Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE.