Shui On Land : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPERTY SALES UPDATE FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

Shui On Land Limited 瑞安房地產有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

This announcement is made by Shui On Land Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and associates, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The Company wishes to provide to its shareholders the attached property sales update which contains certain operating data of the Group for the month ended 30 September 2018 (the "Property Sales Update"). The Property Sales Update is also available on the website of the Company (www.shuionland.com). The Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data is for investors' reference only. The Property Sales Update is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments or to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing in or dealing in the securities of the Company.

For the first nine months of 2018, the Group's accumulated contracted property sales and other assets disposal amounted to RMB18,599 million, an increase of 60% compared to the corresponding period of 2017

Unaudited data for the first nine months of 2018:

For the nine months ended September Contracted property sales (RMB million) Year-on- Year change (%) Contracted property sales sold area (sq. m.) Year-on- Year change (%) Other assets disposal (RMB million) Year-on- Year change (%) Subscribed property sales (RMB million) Year-on- Year change (%) 2018 10,850 45% 266,100 74% 7,749 87% 1,329 -70% 2017 7,477 153,300 4,133 4,487

In September 2018, contracted property sales amounted to RMB778 million, comprising residential property sales of RMB764 million and commercial property sales of RMB14 million, respectively.

In September 2018, total gross floor area ("GFA") of contracted property sales were 13,000 square metres ("sq. m.") and 457 units of carpark.

The average selling price of the signed contracts respecting property sales for September 2018 was RMB60,200 per sq. m.

Accumulated contracted property sales and other assets disposal amounted to RMB18,599 million for the first nine months of 2018, comprising residential property sales of RMB10,738 million, commercial property sales of RMB112 million and other assets disposal of RMB7,749 million, respectively. Excluding other assets disposal, aggregated GFA sold for contracted property sales reached 266,100 sq. m. with the average selling price of RMB40,800 per sq. m. In addition, 652 units of carpark were sold in the first nine months of 2018.

In addition to the contracted property sales and other assets disposal reported above, as of 30 September 2018, the Group had recorded a total of RMB1,329 million of subscribed sales, which is expected to be subsequently turned into contracted property sales in the following months. The subscribed property sales were mainly contributed by the launch of pre-sales of Shanghai Rui Hong Xin Cheng The Gallery in September.

Note: This Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data contained herein is for investors' reference only.

