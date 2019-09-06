Log in
SHUI ON LAND LIMITED

(0272)
Shui On Land : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPERTY SALES UPDATE FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

09/06/2019 | 04:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shui On Land Limited

瑞安房地產有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

This announcement is made by Shui On Land Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and associates, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The Company wishes to provide to its shareholders the attached property sales update which contains certain operating data of the Group for the month ended 31 August 2019 (the "Property Sales Update"). The Property Sales Update is also available on the website of the Company (www.shuionland.com). The Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data is for investors' reference only. The Property Sales Update is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments or to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing in or dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Shui On Land Limited

Vincent H. S. LO

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

At the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO; the non- executive director of the Company is Mr. Frankie Y. L. WONG; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Sir John R. H. BOND, Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW and Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE.

  For identification purposes only

1

Shui On Land Limited

瑞安房地產有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

  • In August 2019, contracted property sales amounted to RMB322 million, comprising residential property sales of RMB237 million and commercial property sales of RMB85 million, respectively.
  • In August 2019, total gross floor area ("GFA") of contracted property sales were 11,400 square metres ("sq. m.") and 50 units of carpark.
  • The average selling price of the signed contracts respecting property sales for August 2019 was RMB29,900 per sq. m.
  • Accumulated contracted property sales amounted to RMB4,296 million for the first eight months of 2019, comprising residential property sales of RMB4,060 million and commercial property sales of RMB236 million, respectively. Aggregated GFA sold for contracted property sales reached 223,600 sq. m. with the average selling price of RMB19,200 per sq. m. In addition, 443 units of carpark were sold in the first eight months of 2019.
  • In addition to the contracted property sales reported above, as of 31 August 2019, the Group had recorded a total of RMB647 million of subscribed sales, which is expected to be subsequently turned into contracted property sales in the following months.

Note: This Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data contained herein is for investors' reference only.

  For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

Shui On Land Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:36:10 UTC
