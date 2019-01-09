Press Release

Shui On Land Announces December 2018 Property Sales Update

(9 January 2019, Hong Kong) Shui On Land Limited ("Shui On Land" or the "Company", Stock Code: 272) announced property sales update for the month ended 31 December 2018.

For the year 2018, the Company's accumulated contracted property sales and other assets disposal amounted to RMB22,279 million, an increase of 4% compared to the year 2017.

Unaudited data for the year 2018:

For the year ended December Contracted property sales (RMB million) Year-on -Year change (%) Contracted property sales sold area (sq. m.) Year-on- Year change (%) Other Assets Disposal (RMB million) Year-on- Year change (%) Subscribed property sales (RMB million) Year-on -Year change (%) 2018 14,530 40% 361,000 47% 7,749 -29% 22,279 4% 2017 10,415 245,400 10,951 21,366

January to December accumulated contracted property sales and other assets disposal amounted to RMB22,279 million for the year 2018, comprising residential property sales of RMB14,120 million, commercial property sales of RMB410 million and other assets disposal of RMB7,749 million, respectively.

Aggregated GFA sold for contracted property sales for the year 2018 reached 361,000 sq. m. with the average selling price of RMB40,200 per sq. m. In addition, 1,538 units of carpark were sold in the year 2018.

In December 2018, contracted property sales amounted to RMB1,835 million, comprising residential property sales of RMB1,577 million and commercial property sales of RMB258 million, respectively.

In December 2018, total gross floor area ("GFA") of contracted property sales were 62,000 square metres ("sq. m.") and 400 units of carpark.

The average selling price of the signed contracts respecting property sales for December 2018 was RMB29,600 per sq. m.

In addition to the contracted property sales and other assets disposal reported above, as of 31 December 2018, the Group had recorded a total of RMB358 million of subscribed sales, which is expected to be subsequently turned into contracted property sales in the following months.

Note: This Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data contained herein is for reference only.

About Shui On Land

Headquartered in Shanghai, Shui On Land (Stock Code: 272) is the flagship property development company of the Shui On Group in the Chinese Mainland with a proven track record in developing mixed-use, sustainable development communities. As of 30 June 2018, the Company has nine projects in various stages of development in prime locations of major cities, with a landbank of 8.4 million sq.m. (6.8 million sq.m. of leasable and saleable GFA, and 1.6 million sq.m. of clubhouses, car parking spaces and other facilities). The Company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 4, 2006, the largest Chinese real estate enterprise listed that year. Shui On Land was included in the Hang Seng Composite Index，HSCI Composite Industry Index - Properties & Construction, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index and Hang Seng Stock Connect HK Index.

For further information please visit website www.shuionland.com.

