Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Shui On Land Limited    0272   KYG811511131

SHUI ON LAND LIMITED (0272)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shui On Land : Announces December 2018 Property Sales Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 04:19am EST

Press Release

Shui On Land Announces December 2018 Property Sales Update

(9 January 2019, Hong Kong) Shui On Land Limited ("Shui On Land" or the "Company", Stock Code: 272) announced property sales update for the month ended 31 December 2018.

For the year 2018, the Company's accumulated contracted property sales and other assets disposal amounted to RMB22,279 million, an increase of 4% compared to the year 2017.

Unaudited data for the year 2018:

For the year ended December

Contracted property sales (RMB million)

Year-on -Year change

(%)

Contracted property sales sold area (sq. m.)

Year-on-

Year change

(%)

Other Assets Disposal

(RMB million)

Year-on-

Year change

(%)

Subscribed property sales (RMB million)

Year-on -Year change

(%)

2018

14,530

40%

361,000

47%

7,749

-29%

22,279

4%

2017

10,415

245,400

10,951

21,366

January to December accumulated contracted property sales and other assets disposal amounted to RMB22,279 million for the year 2018, comprising residential property sales of RMB14,120 million, commercial property sales of RMB410 million and other assets disposal of RMB7,749 million, respectively.

Aggregated GFA sold for contracted property sales for the year 2018 reached 361,000 sq. m. with the average selling price of RMB40,200 per sq. m. In addition, 1,538 units of carpark were sold in the year 2018.

In December 2018, contracted property sales amounted to RMB1,835 million, comprising residential property sales of RMB1,577 million and commercial property sales of RMB258 million, respectively.

In December 2018, total gross floor area ("GFA") of contracted property sales were 62,000 square metres ("sq. m.") and 400 units of carpark.

The average selling price of the signed contracts respecting property sales for December 2018 was RMB29,600 per sq. m.

In addition to the contracted property sales and other assets disposal reported above, as of 31 December 2018, the Group had recorded a total of RMB358 million of subscribed sales, which is expected to be subsequently turned into contracted property sales in the following months.

Note: This Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditor, and as such the data contained herein is for reference only.

-End-

About Shui On Land

Headquartered in Shanghai, Shui On Land (Stock Code: 272) is the flagship property development company of the Shui On Group in the Chinese Mainland with a proven track record in developing mixed-use, sustainable development communities. As of 30 June 2018, the Company has nine projects in various stages of development in prime locations of major cities, with a landbank of 8.4 million sq.m. (6.8 million sq.m. of leasable and saleable GFA, and 1.6 million sq.m. of clubhouses, car parking spaces and other facilities). The Company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 4, 2006, the largest Chinese real estate enterprise listed that year. Shui On Land was included in the Hang Seng Composite IndexHSCI Composite Industry Index - Properties & Construction, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index and Hang Seng Stock Connect HK Index.

For further information please visit website www.shuionland.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Shui On Land

Ms. Jessica Lu

Tel: (86 21) 6386 1818 Email: cc-sh@shuion.com.cn

Disclaimer

Shui On Land Limited published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
04:19aSHUI ON LAND : Announces December 2018 Property Sales Update
PU
03:59aSHUI ON LAND : Announcement - property sales update for the month ended 31 decem..
PU
2018SHUI ON LAND : sets up JV with Manulife & China Life Trustees
AQ
2018SHUI ON LAND : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION – FORMATION OF JOINT..
PU
2018SHUI ON LAND : Major and connected transaction in relation to the proposed acqui..
PU
2018SHUI ON LAND : Announces November 2018 Property Sales Update
PU
2018SHUI ON LAND : Announcement - property sales update for the month ended 30 novem..
PU
2018SHUI ON LAND : Announces October 2018 Property Sales Update
PU
2018SHUI ON LAND : Announcement - property sales update for the month ended 31 octob..
PU
2018SHUI ON LAND : Announces September 2018 Property Sales Update
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 19 361 M
EBIT 2018 6 761 M
Net income 2018 2 124 M
Debt 2018 27 672 M
Yield 2018 7,22%
P/E ratio 2018 5,72
P/E ratio 2019 4,50
EV / Sales 2018 2,05x
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
Capitalization 11 984 M
Chart SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shui On Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,65  CNY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
He Hau Sung MD, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hong Sui Lo Chairman
Gary Clark Biddle Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger L. McCarthy Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHUI ON LAND LIMITED-1.16%1 752
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%40 215
VONOVIA2.65%24 065
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 316
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN4.28%16 951
VINGROUP JSC--.--%13 861
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.