Shui On Land : DETERMINATION OF THE RELEVANT MAXIMUM ACCEPTANCE AMOUNT FOR THE EXCHANGE OFFER

Shui On Land Limited

瑞 安 房 地 產 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

DETERMINATION OF THE RELEVANT MAXIMUM ACCEPTANCE

AMOUNT FOR THE EXCHANGE OFFER

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated February 20, 2020 and February 21, 2020, which set out key terms of the Exchange and Tender Offer and the final key terms of the New Notes.

The Company hereby announces that the Relevant Maximum Acceptance Amount for the Exchange Offer of the Old February 2021 USD Notes and the Relevant Maximum Acceptance Amount for the Exchange Offer of the Old November 2021 USD Notes will not, in aggregate, exceed US$150,000,000.