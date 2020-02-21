Shui On Land : DETERMINATION OF THE RELEVANT MAXIMUM ACCEPTANCE AMOUNT FOR THE EXCHANGE OFFER

Log in
02/21/2020 | 07:02am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities referred to herein. This announcement is not, and is not intended to be, an offer of securities of the Company for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company, in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption under, or in a transaction not subject to, the U.S. Securities Act. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States.

Shui On Land Limited

瑞 安 房 地 產 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

DETERMINATION OF THE RELEVANT MAXIMUM ACCEPTANCE

AMOUNT FOR THE EXCHANGE OFFER

Sole Dealer Manager

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated February 20, 2020 and February 21, 2020, which set out key terms of the Exchange and Tender Offer and the final key terms of the New Notes.

The Company hereby announces that the Relevant Maximum Acceptance Amount for the Exchange Offer of the Old February 2021 USD Notes and the Relevant Maximum Acceptance Amount for the Exchange Offer of the Old November 2021 USD Notes will not, in aggregate, exceed US$150,000,000.

− 1 −

Other terms and conditions of the Exchange and Tender Offer remain the same.

The Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum, the First Supplement to the Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum, the Second Supplement to the Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum and all documents related to the Exchange and Tender Offer can be found on: https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/sol; or by contacting Morrow Sodali Ltd, the information, exchange and tender agent for the Exchange and Tender Offer, by phone (in London) +44 20 7355 0628 or (in Hong Kong) +852 2158 8404; or email: sol@investor.morrowsodali.com.

The terms are based on the assumption that Shui On Development will accept all instructions submitted to exchange or tender the Old USD Notes and remain subject to certain conditions to completion, the New Notes Issuance Condition is expected to be satisfied.

GENERAL

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, any form of offer or solicitation in any place where such offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in or into, or to any person resident and/or located in, any jurisdiction where such release, publication or distribution is unlawful.

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, among others, those statements relating to the Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance are based on current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future events or results. Future events and results involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are difficult to predict with any precision. Actual events and results could vary materially from the description contained herein due to many factors including changes in the market and price for each of the Old USD Notes, changes in the business and financial condition of the Company and its subsidiaries, changes in the property industry, and changes in the capital markets in general.

− 2 −

No assurance can be given that the Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be completed and Shui On Development reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance with or without conditions. Shui On Development may, in its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. As the Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance may or may not proceed, shareholders, holders of the Old USD Notes and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company or the Old USD Notes.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Clearstream"

Clearstream Banking S.A.

"Company"

Shui On Land Limited, a company incorporated in

the Cayman Islands with limited liability, whose

shares are listed on the main board of the Hong

Kong Stock Exchange

"Concurrent New Money

a concurrent offering by Shui On Development to

Issuance"

issue and sell additional New Notes that will form

a single series with the corresponding New Notes

issued in the Exchange and Tender Offer

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"Eligible Holder(s)"

as defined in the Exchange and Tender Offer

Memorandum, eligible holders of the Old USD

Notes who are non-U.S. persons (as defined in

Regulation S) located outside the United States and

hold the Old USD Notes through Euroclear and

Clearstream, or certain fiduciaries holding

accounts for the benefit of non-U.S. persons (as

defined in Regulation S) outside the United States

and hold the Old USD Notes through Euroclear and

Clearstream

"Euroclear"

Euroclear Bank SA/NV

− 3 −

"Exchange and Tender

the exchange and tender offer for Shui On

Offer"

Development's outstanding Old February 2021

USD Notes and Old November 2021 USD Notes

"Exchange and Tender Offer

the exchange and tender offer memorandum dated

Memorandum"

February 20, 2020 sent electronically to the

Eligible Holders of the Old USD Notes in relation

to the Exchange and Tender Offer

"Exchange Offer"

the offer made by Shui On Development to

exchange the Old USD Notes upon the terms and

subject to the conditions set out in the Exchange

and Tender Offer Memorandum

"Exchange Settlement Date"

anticipated to be on or about the second business

day following the Offer Expiration Date, being

March 3, 2020, unless the Exchange Offer is

extended, amended or earlier terminated

"First Supplement to the

the first supplement to the Exchange and Tender

Exchange and Tender

Offer Memorandum dated February 20, 2020 which

Offer Memorandum"

supplements the terms and conditions set out in the

Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of

the PRC

"Hong Kong Stock

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Exchange"

"Maximum Acceptance

the maximum acceptance amount up to which Shui

Amount"

On Development is offering to exchange or

purchase for cash of (i) outstanding Old February

2021 USD Notes and (ii) outstanding Old

November 2021 USD Notes

"New Notes"

the new notes to be issued by Shui On

Development that will mature on the 5th

anniversary of the Exchange Settlement Date and

will accrue interest from the Exchange Settlement

Date

"New Notes Issuance

the condition under which Shui On Development

Condition"

will issue the New Notes as described herein

− 4 −

"Offer Expiration Date"

4 p.m., London time on February 28, 2020, unless

extended or earlier terminated in Shui On

Development's sole discretion

"Old February 2021 USD

US$500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of

Notes"

5.70% senior notes due 2021 (Common Code

155604280; ISIN XS1556042809) issued by Shui

On Development and are listed on the SGX-ST

"Old November 2021 USD

US$500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of

Notes"

6.25% senior notes due 2021 (Common Code

195393753; ISIN XS1953937536) issued by Shui

On Development and are listed on the SGX-ST

"Old USD Notes"

collectively, the Old February 2021 USD Notes and

Old November 2021 USD Notes

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China excluding, for the

purpose of this announcement, Hong Kong, the

Macao Special Administrative Region of the PRC

and Taiwan area

"Regulation S"

Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act

"Relevant Maximum

subject to the Maximum Acceptance Amount, the

Acceptance Amount"

relevant maximum acceptance amount allocated to

each of the Exchange Offer and the Tender Offer in

respect of each of the Old February 2021 USD

Notes and the Old November 2021 USD Notes

"Second Supplement to the

the second supplement to the Exchange and Tender

Exchange and Tender

Offer Memorandum dated February 21, 2020 which

Offer"

supplements the terms and conditions set out in the

Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum

"Shui On Development"

Shui On Development (Holding) Limited, a

company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of

the Company

"SGX-ST"

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

− 5 −

"Tender Offer"

the offer made by Shui On Development to

purchase the Old USD Notes for cash, with respect

to each US$1,000 principal amount of the Old USD

Notes, in the amount of US$1,019.50 in respect of

the Old February 2021 USD Notes and in the

amount of US$1,033.40 in respect of the Old

November 2021 USD Notes upon the terms and

subject to the conditions set out in the Exchange

and Tender Offer Memorandum

"U.S." or "United States"

the United States of America, its territories and

possessions and all areas subject to its jurisdiction

"US$" or "U.S. dollars"

United States dollar, the lawful currency of the

United States "U.S. Securities Act" United States

Securities Act of 1933, as amended

"%"

per cent.

By Order of the Board

Shui On Land Limited

Vincent H. S. LO

Chairman

Hong Kong, February 21, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr Douglas H. H. Sung (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B. Y. Lo; the non-executive Director is Mr. Frankie Y. L. WONG; and the independent non-executive Directors are Sir John R. H. BOND, Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW and Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE.

* For identification purposes only

− 6 −

Disclaimer

Shui On Land Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 12:01:01 UTC
