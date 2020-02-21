Shui On Land : DETERMINATION OF THE RELEVANT MAXIMUM ACCEPTANCE AMOUNT FOR THE EXCHANGE OFFER
0
02/21/2020 | 07:02am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities referred to herein. This announcement is not, and is not intended to be, an offer of securities of the Company for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company, in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption under, or in a transaction not subject to, the U.S. Securities Act. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States.
Shui On Land Limited
瑞 安 房 地 產 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 272)
DETERMINATION OF THE RELEVANT MAXIMUM ACCEPTANCE
AMOUNT FOR THE EXCHANGE OFFER
Sole Dealer Manager
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated February 20, 2020 and February 21, 2020, which set out key terms of the Exchange and Tender Offer and the final key terms of the New Notes.
The Company hereby announces that the Relevant Maximum Acceptance Amount for the Exchange Offer of the Old February 2021 USD Notes and the Relevant Maximum Acceptance Amount for the Exchange Offer of the Old November 2021 USD Notes will not, in aggregate, exceed US$150,000,000.
− 1 −
Other terms and conditions of the Exchange and Tender Offer remain the same.
The Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum, the First Supplement to the Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum, the Second Supplement to the Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum and all documents related to the Exchange and Tender Offer can be found on: https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/sol; or by contacting Morrow Sodali Ltd, the information, exchange and tender agent for the Exchange and Tender Offer, by phone (in London) +44 20 7355 0628 or (in Hong Kong) +852 2158 8404; or email: sol@investor.morrowsodali.com.
The terms are based on the assumption that Shui On Development will accept all instructions submitted to exchange or tender the Old USD Notes and remain subject to certain conditions to completion, the New Notes Issuance Condition is expected to be satisfied.
GENERAL
This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, any form of offer or solicitation in any place where such offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in or into, or to any person resident and/or located in, any jurisdiction where such release, publication or distribution is unlawful.
The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, among others, those statements relating to the Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance are based on current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future events or results. Future events and results involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are difficult to predict with any precision. Actual events and results could vary materially from the description contained herein due to many factors including changes in the market and price for each of the Old USD Notes, changes in the business and financial condition of the Company and its subsidiaries, changes in the property industry, and changes in the capital markets in general.
− 2 −
No assurance can be given that the Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be completed and Shui On Development reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance with or without conditions. Shui On Development may, in its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. As the Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance may or may not proceed, shareholders, holders of the Old USD Notes and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company or the Old USD Notes.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Clearstream"
Clearstream Banking S.A.
"Company"
Shui On Land Limited, a company incorporated in
the Cayman Islands with limited liability, whose
shares are listed on the main board of the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange
"Concurrent New Money
a concurrent offering by Shui On Development to
Issuance"
issue and sell additional New Notes that will form
a single series with the corresponding New Notes
issued in the Exchange and Tender Offer
"Director(s)"
director(s) of the Company
"Eligible Holder(s)"
as defined in the Exchange and Tender Offer
Memorandum, eligible holders of the Old USD
Notes who are non-U.S. persons (as defined in
Regulation S) located outside the United States and
hold the Old USD Notes through Euroclear and
Clearstream, or certain fiduciaries holding
accounts for the benefit of non-U.S. persons (as
defined in Regulation S) outside the United States
and hold the Old USD Notes through Euroclear and
Clearstream
"Euroclear"
Euroclear Bank SA/NV
− 3 −
"Exchange and Tender
the exchange and tender offer for Shui On
Offer"
Development's outstanding Old February 2021
USD Notes and Old November 2021 USD Notes
"Exchange and Tender Offer
the exchange and tender offer memorandum dated
Memorandum"
February 20, 2020 sent electronically to the
Eligible Holders of the Old USD Notes in relation
to the Exchange and Tender Offer
"Exchange Offer"
the offer made by Shui On Development to
exchange the Old USD Notes upon the terms and
subject to the conditions set out in the Exchange
and Tender Offer Memorandum
"Exchange Settlement Date"
anticipated to be on or about the second business
day following the Offer Expiration Date, being
March 3, 2020, unless the Exchange Offer is
extended, amended or earlier terminated
"First Supplement to the
the first supplement to the Exchange and Tender
Exchange and Tender
Offer Memorandum dated February 20, 2020 which
Offer Memorandum"
supplements the terms and conditions set out in the
Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of
the PRC
"Hong Kong Stock
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
Exchange"
"Maximum Acceptance
the maximum acceptance amount up to which Shui
Amount"
On Development is offering to exchange or
purchase for cash of (i) outstanding Old February
2021 USD Notes and (ii) outstanding Old
November 2021 USD Notes
"New Notes"
the new notes to be issued by Shui On
Development that will mature on the 5th
anniversary of the Exchange Settlement Date and
will accrue interest from the Exchange Settlement
Date
"New Notes Issuance
the condition under which Shui On Development
Condition"
will issue the New Notes as described herein
− 4 −
"Offer Expiration Date"
4 p.m., London time on February 28, 2020, unless
extended or earlier terminated in Shui On
Development's sole discretion
"Old February 2021 USD
US$500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of
Notes"
5.70% senior notes due 2021 (Common Code
155604280; ISIN XS1556042809) issued by Shui
On Development and are listed on the SGX-ST
"Old November 2021 USD
US$500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of
Notes"
6.25% senior notes due 2021 (Common Code
195393753; ISIN XS1953937536) issued by Shui
On Development and are listed on the SGX-ST
"Old USD Notes"
collectively, the Old February 2021 USD Notes and
Old November 2021 USD Notes
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China excluding, for the
purpose of this announcement, Hong Kong, the
Macao Special Administrative Region of the PRC
and Taiwan area
"Regulation S"
Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act
"Relevant Maximum
subject to the Maximum Acceptance Amount, the
Acceptance Amount"
relevant maximum acceptance amount allocated to
each of the Exchange Offer and the Tender Offer in
respect of each of the Old February 2021 USD
Notes and the Old November 2021 USD Notes
"Second Supplement to the
the second supplement to the Exchange and Tender
Exchange and Tender
Offer Memorandum dated February 21, 2020 which
Offer"
supplements the terms and conditions set out in the
Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum
"Shui On Development"
Shui On Development (Holding) Limited, a
company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with
limited liability, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of
the Company
"SGX-ST"
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
− 5 −
"Tender Offer"
the offer made by Shui On Development to
purchase the Old USD Notes for cash, with respect
to each US$1,000 principal amount of the Old USD
Notes, in the amount of US$1,019.50 in respect of
the Old February 2021 USD Notes and in the
amount of US$1,033.40 in respect of the Old
November 2021 USD Notes upon the terms and
subject to the conditions set out in the Exchange
and Tender Offer Memorandum
"U.S." or "United States"
the United States of America, its territories and
possessions and all areas subject to its jurisdiction
"US$" or "U.S. dollars"
United States dollar, the lawful currency of the
United States "U.S. Securities Act" United States
Securities Act of 1933, as amended
"%"
per cent.
By Order of the Board
Shui On Land Limited
Vincent H. S. LO
Chairman
Hong Kong, February 21, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr Douglas H. H. Sung (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B. Y. Lo; the non-executive Director is Mr. Frankie Y. L. WONG; and the independent non-executive Directors are Sir John R. H. BOND, Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW and Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE.
Shui On Land Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 12:01:01 UTC