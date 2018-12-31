Shui On Land : DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION – FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

On 29 December 2018, Shui On Investor and Shui On Manager (both indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company), Manulife Investors and China Life Trustees (a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Life), entered into the Framework Agreement, pursuant to which Shui On Investor, Manulife Investors and China Life Trustees have agreed to establish a joint venture to engage in the investment in properties (including the Property) in the PRC and the management and administration of such properties (i.e. the Joint Venture).

Formation of Joint Venture

The targeted total capital commitment of the Joint Venture is US$1,000,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$7,800,000,000) and the currently agreed capital commitment of US$750,000,000 will be made by Shui On Investor, Manulife Investors and China Life Trustees as the Investors in proportion to their respective interest in the Joint Venture, being US$200,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,560,000,000), US$450,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$3,510,000,000) and US$100,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$780,000,000) in cash, respectively, subject to the terms of the Framework Agreement. Pursuant to the Framework Agreement, Shui On Manager (as investment manager of the Joint Venture) shall have the right to admit additional investors to the Joint Venture.

Further investment in a JV Company by SOL Separate Entity

On 29 December 2018, a JV Company (which has been established by the Joint Venture to invest in the Property) entered into an agreement with China Life Trustees to purchase the entire issued share capital of Sinothink Holdings Limited, which indirectly owns 99% interest in the Property, as well as certain shareholder's loans owed to China Life Trustees by Sinothink Holdings Limited. On 29 December 2018, SOL Separate Entity committed to invest in this JV Company in the amount of US$140,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,095,900,000) pursuant to the Shareholders' Deed in relation to such JV Company.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the applicable percentage ratio in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Framework Agreement, namely the formation of the Joint Venture, and the Shareholders' Deed, namely the further investment in a JV Company by SOL Separate Entity, exceed 5% but is less than 25%, the transactions contemplated under the Framework Agreement and the Shareholders' Deed constitute discloseable transactions for the Company and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As China Life Trustees is an associate of substantial shareholder of certain subsidiaries of the Company, it is a connected person at the subsidiary level of the Company under the Listing Rules. Therefore, the transactions contemplated under the Framework Agreement and the Shareholders' Deed also constitute connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

However, by virtue of Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under the Framework Agreement, namely the formation of the Joint Venture, and the Shareholders' Deed, namely the further investment in a JV Company by SOL Separate Entity, are connected transactions of the Company and only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements, but are exempt from the circular, independent financial advice and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE

On 29 December 2018, Shui On Investor and Shui On Manager (both indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company), Manulife Investors and China Life Trustees (a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Life), entered into the Framework Agreement, pursuant to which Shui On Investor, Manulife Investors and China Life Trustees have agreed to establish a joint venture to engage in the investment in properties (including the Property) in the PRC and the management and administration of such properties (i.e. the Joint Venture).

The principal terms of the Framework Agreement are set out as follows.

Date

29 December 2018

Parties

(a) Shui On Investor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;

(b) Shui On Manager, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;

(c) Manulife Investors; and

(d) China Life Trustees.

Purpose of the formation of the Joint Venture

The Joint Venture shall be established for the purpose of investing in various properties in Shanghai and other Tier 1 cities in the PRC (Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou), including the Property, and the management and administration of such properties. Shui On Manager has been designated as the investment manager for the Joint Venture to coordinate the management and administration of the properties held under the Joint Venture, and Shui On Manager and its affiliates will enter into management agreements with the relevant JV Companies and/or project companies in relation to the management and administration of such properties.

Committed capital to and interest in the Joint Venture

The targeted total capital commitment of the Joint Venture is US$1,000,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$7,800,000,000) and the currently agreed capital commitment of US$750,000,000 will be made by Shui On Investor, Manulife Investors and China Life Trustees as the Investors in proportion to their respective interest in the Joint Venture, being US$200,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,560,000,000), US$450,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$3,510,000,000) and US$100,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$780,000,000) in cash, respectively. Pursuant to the Framework Agreement, Shui On Manager (as investment manager of the Joint Venture) shall have the right to admit additional investors to the Joint Venture.

Each of the Investors shall, upon receiving a drawdown notice from Shui On Manager (acting as investment manager of the Joint Venture), contribute some or all of their respective unpaid capital contribution in accordance with their respective proportion to the Joint Venture and/or any JV Company (as the case may be) in accordance with the terms of the Framework Agreement.

The amounts of the capital commitment were arrived at after arm's length negotiation among the parties to the Framework Agreement and the Shareholders' Deed (as applicable) with reference to the capital requirement for investing in properties (including the Property) and the working capital requirement for the management and administration of such properties (including the Property) (as applicable).

The Group will make payment of its capital commitment to the Joint Venture and/or any JV Company with its internal resources. Further financing needs of the Joint Venture and/or any JV Company will be funded in a manner to be agreed by the Investors in accordance with the terms of the Framework Agreement.

Venture advisory committee

Each of Manulife Investors, China Life Trustees, Shui On Investor and other Investors qualified pursuant to the Framework Agreement may nominate one (1) representative on the venture advisory committee of the Joint Venture. A 80% approval from the venture advisory committee of the Joint Venture is required for certain matters, including but not limited to any proposed acquisition or investment in properties and approval of the budget and business plan of the Joint Venture. Certain major decisions of the Joint Venture require unanimous approval of the venture advisory committee of the Joint Venture, including but not limited to any change in the distribution policy and capital management policy and any proposed investments that do not conform to the investment criteria of the Joint Venture.

Distribution policy

Distributions to Investors shall be allocated by Shui On Manager (acting as investment manager of the Joint Venture) in accordance with the Framework Agreement.

Shareholders' deed

Investors (including any additional investors) may enter into shareholders' deed in respect of a JV Company to regulate its governance as contemplated under the Framework Agreement. In particular:

Board of the JV Company

The board of directors of a JV Company shall consist of no more than seven (7) directors (unless a greater number is approved by the shareholders of the JV Company holding at least 80% voting rights). Investors may nominate directors to the board of directors of the JV Company subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant shareholders' deed and the chairperson shall be nominated by the board of directors.

Lock-up

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Framework Agreement and the relevant shareholders' deed, each Investor must not transfer any of its shares in a JV Company.

INVESTMENT IN THE PROPERTY BY THE JOINT VENTURE

The Joint Venture's first investment is the investment in the Property through a newly-established JV Company.

The Property is a prime Grade-A office building with an ancillary retail podium and carparks, located at 150 Hubin Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, the PRC, known as Corporate Avenue 5. The Property has a site area of 11,817 sq.m. and has a total gross floor area of 102,330 sq.m. comprising the following components:

(a) office: gross floor area of approximately 51,623 sq.m.;

(b) retail: gross floor area of approximately 27,035 sq.m.; and

(c) underground carpark and others: gross floor area of approximately 23,672 sq.m., with a total of 309 underground carpark lots.

The Property is indirectly owned as to 99% by Sinothink Holdings Limited (a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of China Life Trustees) and 1% by a third party. Taipingqiao Holding Company Limited (an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) had been granted a call option to purchase the entire issued share capital of Sinothink Holdings Limited in 2013. For further details, please refer to the