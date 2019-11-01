Shui On Land : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF LAND IN PUTUO DISTRICT, SHANGHAI, THE PRC

ACQUISITION OF THE LAND

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 1 November 2019, the Purchaser succeeded in its bid for the land use rights of the Land offered for sale by the Vendor, through the Bidding.

The Purchase Price is RMB1,860,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,066,667,000) based on the Auction Confirmation Letter issued by Shanghai Land Transaction Centre. The Purchase Price shall be settled by the Group's internal resources. The Purchase Price was arrived at as a result of successful bidding of the Land by the Purchaser at the Bidding, which was conducted in accordance with the relevant PRC laws and regulations, after taking into account the base price of the Bidding, current market conditions, location of the Land and land price in the surrounding area. The Purchaser has formed the Project Company, and the Project Company is to enter into the Land Use Rights Grant Agreement in relation to the Acquisition within three months from the date of the Auction Confirmation Letter. 20% of the Purchase Price shall be paid within five (5) Business Days from the date of the Land Use Rights Grant Agreement and the balance of the Purchase Price shall be paid within thirty (30) Business Days from the date of the Land Use Rights Grant Agreement.

Information on the Land

The Land is situated in Changshou Community, Putuo District, Shanghai, the PRC. It is bounded on the east side by Xikang Road, on the south side by Xinhui Road, on the west side by the Hengda Project and on the north side by Changshou Road. It is designated for commercial and office uses and has a total site area of 15,257.90 sq.m. for a total above ground gross floor area of 63,021.00 sq.m.. The terms of the grant of land use rights of the Land are 40 years for commercial use and 50 years for office use.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION

Strategic location

The site is located within the inner ring of Shanghai and is the gateway of the most prosperous commercial belt of Putuo District, Shanghai. Additionally, the site is directly connected to metro lines 7 and 13 and is close to the core central business district of Nanjing West Road area.