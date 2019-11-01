Shui On Land : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF LAND IN PUTUO DISTRICT, SHANGHAI, THE PRC
0
11/01/2019 | 05:43am EDT
Shui On Land Limited
瑞 安 房 地 產 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 272)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
ACQUISITION OF LAND IN PUTUO DISTRICT, SHANGHAI, THE PRC
ACQUISITION OF THE LAND
The Board is pleased to announce that, on 1 November 2019, the Purchaser succeeded in its bid for the land use rights of the Land offered for sale by the Vendor, through the Bidding. The Purchase Price is RMB1,860,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,066,667,000). The Purchaser has formed the Project Company, and the Project Company is to enter into the Land Use Rights Grant Agreement in relation to the Acquisition within three months from the date of the Auction Confirmation Letter.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the highest applicable percentage ratio calculated under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules with reference to the Acquisition is more than 5% but less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company, and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements under the Listing Rules.
ACQUISITION OF THE LAND
The Board is pleased to announce that, on 1 November 2019, the Purchaser succeeded in its bid for the land use rights of the Land offered for sale by the Vendor, through the Bidding.
The Purchase Price is RMB1,860,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,066,667,000) based on the Auction Confirmation Letter issued by Shanghai Land Transaction Centre. The Purchase Price shall be settled by the Group's internal resources. The Purchase Price was arrived at as a result of successful bidding of the Land by the Purchaser at the Bidding, which was conducted in accordance with the relevant PRC laws and regulations, after taking into account the base price of the Bidding, current market conditions, location of the Land and land price in the surrounding area. The Purchaser has formed the Project Company, and the Project Company is to enter into the Land Use Rights Grant Agreement in relation to the Acquisition within three months from the date of the Auction Confirmation Letter. 20% of the Purchase Price shall be paid within five (5) Business Days from the date of the Land Use Rights Grant Agreement and the balance of the Purchase Price shall be paid within thirty (30) Business Days from the date of the Land Use Rights Grant Agreement.
Information on the Land
The Land is situated in Changshou Community, Putuo District, Shanghai, the PRC. It is bounded on the east side by Xikang Road, on the south side by Xinhui Road, on the west side by the Hengda Project and on the north side by Changshou Road. It is designated for commercial and office uses and has a total site area of 15,257.90 sq.m. for a total above ground gross floor area of 63,021.00 sq.m.. The terms of the grant of land use rights of the Land are 40 years for commercial use and 50 years for office use.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION
Strategic location
The site is located within the inner ring of Shanghai and is the gateway of the most prosperous commercial belt of Putuo District, Shanghai. Additionally, the site is directly connected to metro lines 7 and 13 and is close to the core central business district of Nanjing West Road area.
Strengthening the Company's brand and market leadership in urban regeneration
Urban regeneration will be the major opportunity for city core area development of first-tier cities in the PRC. By successfully developing this typical urban regeneration project, the Company can strengthen its brand and market leadership in the industry.
The Directors consider that the terms of the Acquisition are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
INFORMATION ON THE GROUP
The Company, through its subsidiaries and associates, is one of the leading property developers in the PRC. The Group engages principally in the development and redevelopment, sale, leasing, management and ownership of high-quality residential and mixed-use properties in the PRC.
The Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and is principally engaged in investment holding. The Project Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Purchaser, is incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and is principally engaged in property development and construction, operation and property management within the Land.
INFORMATION ON THE VENDOR
The Vendor, Shanghai Municipal Putuo District Planning and Natural Resources Bureau* (上海市普陀區規劃和自然資源局), is a public body in the PRC responsible for the management of the land planning and the state-owned land resources in Putuo District, Shanghai, the PRC.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Vendor and its respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"Acquisition"
the acquisition of the land use rights of the Land;
"associate(s)",
each has the meaning ascribed to it under the
"connected person(s)",
Listing Rules;
"subsidiary(ies)",
"percentage ratio(s)"
"Auction Confirmation
the written confirmation dated 1 November 2019
Letter"
issued by Shanghai Land Transaction Centre
confirming the successful bidding of the land use
rights of the Land by the Purchaser at the Bidding;
"Bidding"
the tendering and listing-for-sale (招標掛牌複合
式) procedure conducted by Shanghai Land
Transaction Centre at which the Land was offered
for sale by the Vendor;
"Board"
the board of Directors of the Company;
"Business Day(s)"
a day other than a Saturday or Sunday or public
holiday in the PRC or Hong Kong on which banks
are generally open in the PRC and Hong Kong for
general commercial business;
"Company"
Shui On Land Limited, a company incorporated in
the Cayman Islands, whose shares are listed on the
Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code:
272);
"Director(s)"
directors of the Company;
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries;
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong
Kong;
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of
the PRC;
"Land"
the piece of land located at Plot D5-1, Unit
W060102, Changshou Community, Putuo District,
Shanghai, the PRC, which is bounded on the east
by Xikang Road, on the south by Xinhui Road, on
the west by the Hengda Project and on the north by
Changshou Road;
"Land Use Rights Grant
the state-owned construction land use rights grant
Agreement"
agreement (國有建設用地使用權出讓合同) to be
entered into between the Project Company and the
Vendor in relation to the Acquisition;
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on
the Stock Exchange;
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose
of this announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the
Macao Special Administrative Region of the
People's Republic of China and Taiwan;
"Project Company"
Shanghai Jiu Ze Property Company Limited* (上海
九澤置業有限公司), a company incorporated in the
PRC with limited liability and a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Purchaser;
"Purchase Price"
the price for Acquisition as stated on the Auction
Confirmation Letter;
"Purchaser"
Star Harvest Development Limited, a company
incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability
and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC;
"sq.m."
square metres;
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
"Shanghai Land Transaction
Shanghai Land Transaction Centre* (上海市土地交
Centre"
易事務中心), a public body in the PRC responsible
for, among other things, land grant transactions in
Shanghai, the PRC;
"Vendor"
Shanghai Municipal Putuo District Planning and
Natural Resources Bureau* (上海市普陀區規劃和
自然資源局), a public body in the PRC responsible
for the management of the land planning and the
state-owned land resources in Putuo District,
Shanghai, the PRC; and
"%"
per cent.
For the purpose of this announcement and for illustration purpose only, conversion of HK$ to RMB is based on the exchange rate of HK$1.00 = RMB0.9. No representation is made that any amounts in RMB have been or could be converted at the above rate or at any other rates.
By Order of the Board
Shui On Land Limited
Vincent H. S. LO
Chairman
Hong Kong, 1 November 2019
At the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Frankie Y. L. WONG; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Sir John R. H. BOND, Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW and Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE.
