Shui On Land : FINAL KEY TERMS OF NEW NOTES FOR THE EXCHANGE AND TENDER OFFER
0
02/20/2020 | 06:47pm EST
Shui On Land Limited
瑞 安 房 地 產 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 272)
FINAL KEY TERMS OF NEW NOTES
FOR THE EXCHANGE AND TENDER OFFER
Sole Dealer Manager
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated February 20, 2020 and February 21, 2020, which set out key terms of the Exchange and Tender Offer. Set out below are the final key terms of the New Notes:
The New Notes
New Notes offered
US$400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of
5.50% senior notes due March 3, 2025.
Offering price
100% of the principal amount of the New Notes.
Maturity date
March 3, 2025
Interest
The New Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.50%
per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on
March 3 and September 3 of each year,
commencing September 3, 2020
Optional redemption of the
At any time and from time to time on or after
New Notes
March 3, 2023, Shui On Development may redeem
the New Notes, in whole or in part, at the
redemption prices set forth in "Description of the
Notes - Optional Redemption" in the offering
memorandum of the Concurrent New Money
Issuance plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to
(but not including) the redemption date.
At any time prior to March 3, 2023, Shui On
Development may at its option redeem the New
Notes, in whole or in part, at a redemption price
equal to 100% of the principal amount of the New
Notes redeemed plus the Applicable Premium (as
defined in the offering memorandum of the
Concurrent New Money Issuance) as of, and
accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not
including), the redemption date.
At any time and from time to time prior to March
3, 2023, Shui On Development may redeem up to
35% of the aggregate principal amount of the New
Notes with the Net Cash Proceeds (as defined in the
offering memorandum of the Concurrent New
Money Issuance) of one or more sales of Common
Stock (as defined in the offering memorandum of
the Concurrent New Money Issuance) of the
Company in an Equity Offering (as defined in the
offering memorandum of the Concurrent New
Money Issuance) at a redemption price of 105.50%
of the principal amount of the New Notes, plus
accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not
including) the redemption date; provided that at
least 65% of the aggregate principal amount of the
New Notes issued on the Original Issue Date (as
defined in the offering memorandum of the
Concurrent New Money Issuance) remains
outstanding after each such redemption and any
such redemption takes place within 60 days after
the closing of the related Equity Offering (as
defined in the offering memorandum of the
Concurrent New Money Issuance).
Delivery of the New Notes
Shui On Development expects to make delivery of
the New Notes, against payment in same-day funds
on or about March 3, 2020, which Shui On
Development expects will be the eighth business
day following the date of the offering memorandum
of the Concurrent New Money Issuance (referred to
as "T+8"). You should note that initial trading of
the New Notes may be affected by the T+8
settlement. See "Plan
of Distribution" in the
offering memorandum of the Concurrent New
Money Issuance.
ISIN/Common Code of the
ISIN
Common Code
New Notes
XS2113708155
211370815
Other terms and conditions of the Exchange and Tender Offer remain the same.
The Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum, the First Supplement to the Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum and all documents related to the Exchange and Tender Offer can be found on: https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/sol; or by contacting Morrow Sodali Ltd, the information, exchange and tender agent for the Exchange and Tender Offer, by phone (in London) +44 20 7355 0628 or (in Hong Kong) +852 2158 8404; or email: sol@investor.morrowsodali.com.
The terms are based on the assumption that Shui On Development will accept all instructions submitted to exchange or tender the Old Notes and remain subject to certain conditions to completion, the New Notes Issuance Condition is expected to be satisfied.
GENERAL
This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, any form of offer or solicitation in any place where such offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in or into, or to any person resident and/or located in, any jurisdiction where such release, publication or distribution is unlawful.
The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, among others, those statements relating to the
Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance are based on current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future events or results. Future events and results involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are difficult to predict with any precision. Actual events and results could vary materially from the description contained herein due to many factors including changes in the market and price for each of the Old Notes, changes in the business and financial condition of the Company and its subsidiaries, changes in the property industry, and changes in the capital markets in general.
No assurance can be given that the Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be completed and Shui On Development reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance with or without conditions. Shui On Development may, in its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. As the Exchange and Tender Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance may or may not proceed, shareholders, holders of the Old Notes and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company or the Old Notes.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Clearstream"
Clearstream Banking S.A.
"Company"
Shui On Land Limited, a company incorporated in
the Cayman Islands with limited liability, whose
shares are listed on the main board of the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange
"Concurrent New Money
a concurrent offering by Shui On Development to
Issuance"
issue and sell additional New Notes that will form
a single series with the corresponding New Notes
issued in the Exchange and Tender Offer
"Director(s)"
director(s) of the Company
"Eligible Holder(s)"
"Euroclear"
"Exchange and Tender Offer"
"Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum"
"Exchange Settlement Date"
"First Supplement to the Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum"
"Hong Kong"
"Hong Kong Stock
Exchange"
"New Notes"
"New Notes Issuance Condition"
"Offer Expiration Date"
as defined in the Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum, eligible holders of the Old Notes who are non-U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation
located outside the United States and hold the Old Notes through Euroclear and Clearstream, or certain fiduciaries holding accounts for the benefit of non-U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S) outside the United States and hold the Old Notes through Euroclear and Clearstream
Euroclear Bank SA/NV
the exchange and tender offer for Shui On Development's outstanding US$500,000,000 5.70% senior notes due 2021 and US$500,000,000 6.25% senior notes due 2021
the exchange and tender offer memorandum dated February 20, 2020 sent electronically to the Eligible Holders of the Old Notes in relation to the Exchange and Tender Offer
anticipated to be on or about the second business day following the Offer Expiration Date, being March 3, 2020, unless the exchange offer is extended, amended or earlier terminated
the first supplement to the Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum dated February 20, 2020 which supplements the terms and conditions set out in the Exchange and Tender Offer Memorandum
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
the new notes to be issued by Shui On Development that will mature on the 5th anniversary of the Exchange Settlement Date and will accrue interest from the Exchange Settlement Date
the condition under which Shui On Development will issue the New Notes as described herein
4 p.m., London time on February 28, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated in Shui On Development's sole discretion
"Old Notes"
collectively, the US$500,000,000 in aggregate
principal amount of 5.70% senior notes due 2021
(Common Code 155604280; ISIN XS1556042809)
and the US$500,000,000 in aggregate principal
amount of 6.25% senior notes due 2021 (Common
Code 195393753; ISIN XS1953937536), both
issued by Shui On Development and listed on the
SGX-ST
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China excluding, for the
purpose of this announcement, Hong Kong, the
Macao Special Administrative Region of the PRC
and Taiwan area
"Regulation S"
Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act
"Shui On Development"
Shui On Development (Holding) Limited, a
company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with
limited liability, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of
the Company
"SGX-ST"
the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
"U.S." or "United States"
the United States of America, its territories and
possessions and all areas subject to its jurisdiction
"US$" or "U.S. dollars"
United States dollar, the lawful currency of the
United States
"U.S. Securities Act"
United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended
"%"
per cent.
By Order of the Board
Shui On Land Limited
Vincent H. S. LO
Chairman
Hong Kong, February 21, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr Douglas H. H. Sung (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B.
Lo; the non-executive Director is Mr. Frankie Y. L. WONG; and the independent non-executive Directors are Sir John R. H. BOND, Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW and Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE.
