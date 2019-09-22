Shui On Land : LETTER TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS (WEBSITE) - NOTICE OF PUBLICATION 2019 INTERIM REPORT ON WEBSITE

Shui On Land Limited

瑞安房地產有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限責任公司）

(Stock Code：272)

（股份代號：272）

23 September 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Shui On Land Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report

We are pleased to inform you that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's 2019 Interim Report are now available on the Company's website at www.shuionland.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKExnews) at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the 2019 Interim Report by clicking "Financial Reports" under "Investor Relations" on the homepage of the Company's website.

Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Company's Corporate Communication (Note) published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies thereof and who have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the 2019 Interim Report posted on the Company's website for any reason, we will upon your written request send the printed form of the 2019 Interim Report to you promptly free of charge.

Please note that you have the right at any time by giving reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company c/o the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Company's Branch Share Registrar"), to change the choice of means of receipt (i.e. in printed form or by electronic means through the Company's website) and/or the language of all future Corporate Communication. The address of the Company's Branch Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send such notice by email to the Company's email address at sol.ecom@shuion.com.cn.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Company's Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Shui On Land Limited

UY Kim Lun

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communication refers to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

敬啟者:

瑞安房地產有限公司（「本公司」）

2019 年中期業績報告之發佈通知

本公司欣然知會 閣下本公司之 2019 年中期業績報告的中、英文版本已在本公司網站（www.shuionland.com）及香港交易及結算所有限公司之披露易網站 （www.hkexnews.hk）登載。 閣下可於本公司網址首頁點擊「投資者關係」一欄下的「財務報告」，即可下載及瀏覽 2019 年中期業績報告。

已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在本公司網站登載之公司通訊（附註）代替收取印刷本之股東，及因任何理由以致在收取或接收於本公司網站登載之 2019 年中期業 績報告時出現困難之股東，只要以書面提出要求，本公司將儘快免費發送 2019 年中期業績報告之印刷本予 閣下。

敬請注意: 閣下有權隨時透過本公司香港股份過戶登記分處香港中央證券登記有限公司（「本公司股份過戶登記分處」）給予本公司合理之事先書面通知，以更

改收取所有日後公司通訊之方式（即印刷本或透過本公司網站的電子方式）及／或語言版本。本公司股份過戶登記分處的地址爲香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和 中心 17M 樓。 閣下亦可透過電郵發出以上通知，本公司電郵地址爲：sol.ecom@shuion.com.cn。

閣下如有任何與本函有關的疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至五，上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正，公眾假期除外）致電本公司股份過戶登記分處電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688 查詢。

此致

列位股東 台照

瑞安房地產有限公司

公司秘書

黃金綸

謹啓

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 二 十 三 日

附註：公司通訊指本公司刊發或將予刊發以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)， 中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及（f）委任代表表格。