Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Shui On Land Limited    0272   KYG811511131

SHUI ON LAND LIMITED

(0272)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shui On Land : LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS - NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT ON WEBSITE AND REQUEST FORM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

Shui On Land Limited

瑞安房地產有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限責任公司）

(Stock Code272)

（股份代號：272

23 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holders (N ote),

Shui On Land Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report

We are pleased to inform you that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's 2019 Interim Report are now available on the Company's website at www.shuionland.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKExnews) at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the 2019 Interim Report by clicking "Financial Reports" under "Investor Relations" on the homepage of the Company's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the 2019 Interim Report or if you have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the 2019 Interim Report posted on the Company's website, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse si de and send it to the Company c/o the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Company's Branch Share Registrar"), by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Company's Branch Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to sol.ecom@shuion.com.cn. The Company's Branch Share Registrar will send the printed copy of the 2019 Interim Report to you upon receipt of the Request Form.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Company's Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of

Shui On Land Limited

UY Kim Lun

Company Secretary

Note: This notification letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the 2019 Interim Report. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this notification letter and the Request Form enclosed.

* For identification purpose only

致各位非 登記股份持有人(附 註 )

瑞安房地產有限公司（「本公司」）

2019 年中期業績報告之發佈通知

本公司欣然知會 閣下本公司之 2019 年中期業績報告的中、英文版本已在本公司網站（www.shuionland.com）及香港交易及結算所有限公司之披 露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）登載。 閣下可於本公司網址首頁點擊「投資者關係」一欄下的「財務報告」，即可下載及瀏覽 2019 年中期業績

報告。

倘 閣 下欲收 取2019年中期業績報告之印刷本 或在收取或接收於本公司網站登載之2019年中期業績報告時出現困難，請填妥在 本函背 面的 申請 表格 （「申 請表 格」）， 並 使用申請 表格下方的郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄則毋須貼上郵票）寄回本公 司香 港股 份過 戶登 記 分處香港中

央證券登記有限公司(「本公司股份過戶登記分處」)，地址爲香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓。 閣下亦可把已填妥之申請表格的掃 描副本電郵到 sol.ecom@shuion.com.cn。本公司股份過 戶登記 分處在 收到申請 表格後 會寄發2019年中期業績報告的印刷本予 閣下。

閣下如有任何與本函有關的疑問，請於辦公時間內(星期一至五，上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正，公眾假期除外）致電本公司股份過戶登記分處電

話熱線(852)2862 8688 查詢。

瑞安房地產有限公司

公司秘書

黃金綸

謹啓

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 二 十 三 日

附註： 本通知函件收件對象為本公司非登記股份持有人。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統）及他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司，希望收到 2019 年中期業績報告。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需理會本通知函件及所附申請表格。

  • 僅供識別

CCS6511SONH_NRH

Request Form 申請表格

To: Shui On Land Limited (the "Company")

致：

瑞安房地產有限公司**（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 272)

（股份代號：272

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East,

合和中心 17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive a printed copy of the 2019 Interim Report and future Corporate Communication* of the Company as indicated below: 本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之 2019 年中期業績報告及公司通訊*之印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY, OR 僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本，或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY, OR 僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本，或

to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication. 同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Signature

Contact telephone

簽名

number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

Notes 附註：

1.

This Request Form is to be completed by the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified

the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the 2019 Interim Report and future Corporate Communication. Please complete all your details clearly.

本申請表格應由本公司非登記股份持有人填寫。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統），他們並已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司，希

望收到 2019 年中期業績報告及公司通訊。請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。

2.

Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如在 本表格作出超 過一項選擇、 或未有作出 選擇、或未有 簽署、或在其 他方面填寫 不正確，則本 表格將會作廢 。

3.

For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.

為免 存疑，任何在 本申請表格上 的額外手寫 指示，本公司 將不予處理。

  • Corporate Communication refers to any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    公司通訊指本公司刊發或將予刊發以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)，
    財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。
  • For identification purpose only
    • 供 識 別

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

23092019 1 0

Disclaimer

Shui On Land Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 02:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
10:07pSHUI ON LAND : Letter to non-registered shareholders - notice of publication of ..
PU
10:02pSHUI ON LAND : Letter to existing shareholders (website) - notice of publication..
PU
09/12SHUI ON LAND : Us$225,000,000 7.50% senior convertible perpetual capital securit..
PU
09/11SHUI ON LAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/06SHUI ON LAND : Announces August 2019 Property Sales Update
PU
09/06SHUI ON LAND : Announcement - property sales update for the month ended 31 augus..
PU
07/05SHUI ON LAND : Announcement - property sales update for the month ended 30 june ..
PU
07/05SHUI ON LAND : Announces June 2019 Property Sales Update
PU
06/20SHUI ON LAND : Core-Plus Office Venture Completes First Investment Shanghai &lsq..
PU
06/05SHUI ON LAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 10 941 M
EBIT 2019 3 412 M
Net income 2019 1 822 M
Debt 2019 13 779 M
Yield 2019 4,47%
P/E ratio 2019 9,84x
P/E ratio 2020 4,93x
EV / Sales2019 2,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 11 814 M
Chart SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shui On Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,79  CNY
Last Close Price 1,47  CNY
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
He Hau Sung MD, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hong Sui Lo Chairman
Gary Clark Biddle Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger L. McCarthy Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHUI ON LAND LIMITED-5.81%1 666
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 396
VONOVIA SE11.52%26 341
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 692
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 341
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-20.13%12 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group