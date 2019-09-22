Shui On Land : LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS - NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT ON WEBSITE AND REQUEST FORM

Shui On Land Limited

瑞安房地產有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立之有限責任公司）

(Stock Code：272)

（股份代號：272）

23 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holders (N ote),

Shui On Land Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of 2019 Interim Report

We are pleased to inform you that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's 2019 Interim Report are now available on the Company's website at www.shuionland.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKExnews) at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the 2019 Interim Report by clicking "Financial Reports" under "Investor Relations" on the homepage of the Company's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the 2019 Interim Report or if you have any difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the 2019 Interim Report posted on the Company's website, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse si de and send it to the Company c/o the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Company's Branch Share Registrar"), by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Company's Branch Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to sol.ecom@shuion.com.cn. The Company's Branch Share Registrar will send the printed copy of the 2019 Interim Report to you upon receipt of the Request Form.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Company's Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of

Shui On Land Limited

UY Kim Lun

Company Secretary

Note: This notification letter is being sent to the non-registered holders of the shares of the Company, whose shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the 2019 Interim Report. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this notification letter and the Request Form enclosed.

致各位非 登記股份持有人(附 註 )：

瑞安房地產有限公司（「本公司」）

2019 年中期業績報告之發佈通知

本公司欣然知會 閣下本公司之 2019 年中期業績報告的中、英文版本已在本公司網站（www.shuionland.com）及香港交易及結算所有限公司之披 露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）登載。 閣下可於本公司網址首頁點擊「投資者關係」一欄下的「財務報告」，即可下載及瀏覽 2019 年中期業績

報告。

倘 閣 下欲收 取2019年中期業績報告之印刷本 或在收取或接收於本公司網站登載之2019年中期業績報告時出現困難，請填妥在 本函背 面的 申請 表格 （「申 請表 格」）， 並 使用申請 表格下方的郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄則毋須貼上郵票）寄回本公 司香 港股 份過 戶登 記 分處香港中

央證券登記有限公司(「本公司股份過戶登記分處」)，地址爲香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓。 閣下亦可把已填妥之申請表格的掃 描副本電郵到 sol.ecom@shuion.com.cn。本公司股份過 戶登記 分處在 收到申請 表格後 會寄發2019年中期業績報告的印刷本予 閣下。

閣下如有任何與本函有關的疑問，請於辦公時間內(星期一至五，上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正，公眾假期除外）致電本公司股份過戶登記分處電

話熱線(852)2862 8688 查詢。

瑞安房地產有限公司

公司秘書

黃金綸

謹啓

二 零 一 九 年 九 月 二 十 三 日

附註： 本通知函件收件對象為本公司非登記股份持有人。該等人士的股份存放於中央結算及交收系統（中央結算系統）及他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司，希望收到 2019 年中期業績報告。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則無需理會本通知函件及所附申請表格。