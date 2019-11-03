Shui On Land : PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE TO BE GUARANTEED BY THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shui On Land Limited

瑞 安 房 地 產 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE

TO BE GUARANTEED BY THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO.

Shui On Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, proposes to conduct an international offering of the Notes to institutional investors in Asia and Europe. The Notes are expected to be issued by Shui On Development and guaranteed by the Company, and are expected to be issued as "Green Bonds" under the Group's Green Finance Framework. In connection with the Proposed Notes Issue, the Company will provide certain qualified institutional investors with recent corporate and financial information regarding the Group, which may not previously have been made public, including, but not limited to, risk factors, management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and operational results, related party transactions and indebtedness information. The completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. Standard Chartered Bank as the joint global coordinator, initial purchaser, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager, and UBS AG Hong Kong Branch as the sole green advisor, joint global coordinator, initial purchaser, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager are managing the Proposed Notes Issue.