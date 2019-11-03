Shui On Land : PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE TO BE GUARANTEED BY THE COMPANY
11/03/2019 | 06:43pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities referred to herein. This announcement is not, and is not intended to be, an offer of securities of the Company for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company, in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption under, or in a transaction not subject to, the U.S. Securities Act. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States.
Shui On Land Limited
瑞 安 房 地 產 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 272)
PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE
TO BE GUARANTEED BY THE COMPANY
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO.
Shui On Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, proposes to conduct an international offering of the Notes to institutional investors in Asia and Europe. The Notes are expected to be issued by Shui On Development and guaranteed by the Company, and are expected to be issued as "Green Bonds" under the Group's Green Finance Framework. In connection with the Proposed Notes Issue, the Company will provide certain qualified institutional investors with recent corporate and financial information regarding the Group, which may not previously have been made public, including, but not limited to, risk factors, management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and operational results, related party transactions and indebtedness information. The completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. Standard Chartered Bank as the joint global coordinator, initial purchaser, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager, and UBS AG Hong Kong Branch as the sole green advisor, joint global coordinator, initial purchaser, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager are managing the Proposed Notes Issue.
If the Notes are issued, the Group intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes for funding or refinancing, in full or in part, of the Eligible Projects undertaken by the Group in accordance with its Green Finance Framework.
Approval-in-principle has been received for the listing of the Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Admission of the Notes to the official list of the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, Shui On Development or the Notes. No listing of the Notes has been, or will be, sought in Hong Kong.
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialize. The completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. Investors, Shareholders and holders of securities of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
A further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the purchase agreement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue be signed.
PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE
Introduction
Shui On Development, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, proposes to conduct an international offering of the Notes to institutional investors in Asia and Europe. The Notes are expected to be issued by Shui On Development and guaranteed by the Company, and are expected to be issued as "Green Bonds" under the Group's Green Finance Framework. In connection with the Proposed Notes Issue, the Company will provide certain qualified institutional investors with recent corporate and financial information regarding the Group, which may not previously have been made public, including, but not limited to, risk factors, management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations, related party transactions and indebtedness information. The completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. Standard Chartered Bank as the joint global coordinator, the initial purchaser, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager, and UBS AG Hong Kong Branch as the sole green advisor, joint global coordinator, the initial purchaser, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager are managing the Proposed Notes Issue.
The Notes and the related guarantee by the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act. The Notes will be offered outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and will not be offered to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act). None of the Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong nor will be initially placed to any connected persons of the Company.
Reason for the Proposed Notes Issue
The Group is one of the leading property developers in the PRC. The Group engages principally in the development, sale, leasing, management and ownership of high-quality residential, office, retail, entertainment and cultural properties in the PRC. Specifically, the Group focuses on master planning and development of large-scale, mixed use city-core integrated property projects, typically in cooperation with the relevant local government authorities. The Proposed Notes Issue is being undertaken for funding or refinancing, in full or in part, of the Eligible Projects undertaken by the Group in accordance with its Green Finance Framework.
Proposed use of net proceeds
If the Notes are issued, the Group intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes for funding or refinancing, in full or in part, of the Eligible Projects undertaken by the Group in accordance with its Green Finance Framework.
Listing
Approval-in-principle has been received for the listing of the Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained herein. Admission of the Notes to the official list of the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, Shui On Development or the Notes. No listing of the Notes has been, or will be, sought in Hong Kong.
Recent Developments
During the period from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019, the Group repaid a total of RMB708 million of its bank borrowings and incurred a total of RMB3,686 million of additional bank and other borrowings.
GENERAL
As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Notes Issue has been entered into at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Notes Issue may or may not materialize. The completion of the Proposed Notes Issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interest. Investors, Shareholders and holders of securities of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
Further announcement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the purchase agreement in respect of the Proposed Notes Issue be signed.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Company"
Shui On Land Limited, a company incorporated in
the Cayman Islands with limited liability, whose
Shares are listed on the main board of the Stock
Exchange (Stock Code: 272)
"connected person(s)",
each has the meaning ascribed to it under the
"subsidiary(ies)"
Listing Rules
"Director(s)"
director(s) of the Company
"Eligible Projects"
projects funded with reference to the Green
Finance Framework, in whole or in part, by the
Group that promote sustainable development in the
real estate industry
"Green Bonds"
the Notes expected to be issued under the Green
Finance Framework
"Green Finance
the Green Finance Framework developed by the
Framework"
Group as a basis for entering into future green
financing, including by way of issuing Green
Bonds, and by reference to the International
Capital Markets Association (ICMA) Green Bond
Principles 2018
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of
the PRC
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on
the Stock Exchange
"Notes"
the senior notes expected to be issued by Shui On
Development
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China excluding, for the
purpose of this announcement, Hong Kong, the
Macao Special Administrative Region of the PRC
and Taiwan area
"Proposed Notes Issue"
the proposed issue of the Notes
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
"SFO"
the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of
the Laws of Hong Kong)
"SGX-ST"
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
"Share(s)"
ordinary share(s) with par value of US$0.0025 each
in the share capital of the Company
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the Shares
"Shui On Development"
Shui On Development (Holding) Limited, a
company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with
limited liability, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of
and joint lead managers in respect of the offer and
sale of the Notes
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"UBS AG Hong Kong
UBS AG Hong Kong Branch, the sole green
Branch"
advisor, one of the joint global coordinators, initial
purchasers, joint bookrunners and joint lead
managers in respect of the offer and sale of the
Notes
"U.S." or "United States"
the United States of America, its territories and
possessions and all areas subject to its jurisdiction
"U.S. Securities Act"
the United States Securities Act of 1933, as
amended
"US$"
United States dollars, the lawful currency of the
United States
"%"
per cent.
By order of the Board
Shui On Land Limited
Vincent H. S. LO
Chairman
Hong Kong, 4 November 2019
At the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Frankie Y. L. WONG; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Sir John R. H. BOND, Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW and Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE.
