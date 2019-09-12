Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Shui On Land Limited    0272   KYG811511131

SHUI ON LAND LIMITED

(0272)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shui On Land : US$225,000,000 7.50% SENIOR CONVERTIBLE PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES (THE "SECURITIES") - ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERSION PRICE OF THE SECURITIES

09/12/2019 | 05:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities referred to herein. This announcement is not, and is not intended to be, an offer of securities of the Company for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company, in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption under, or in a transaction not subject to, the U.S. Securities Act. This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being or will be made in the United States.

Shui On Land Limited

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

US$225,000,000 7.50% SENIOR CONVERTIBLE

PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES (THE "SECURITIES")

ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERSION PRICE OF THE SECURITIES

The Company announces that the Conversion Price of the Securities will be adjusted from HK$2.64 per Share to HK$2.58 per Share with effect from 13 September 2019 as a result of the payment of interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Reference is made to the announcements of Shui On Land Limited (the "Company") dated 22 May 2015, 27 May 2015, 2 June 2015, 4 June 2015, 17 June 2015, 15 September 2015, 1 June 2016, 12 September 2016, 17 July 2017, 29 January 2018, 1 June 2018, 12 September 2018 and 6 June 2019 (collectively, the "Securities Announcements") in relation to the Securities issued by Shui On Development (Holding) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Securities are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Securities Announcements unless otherwise stated.

1

On 28 August 2019, the Board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.036 per Share for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Dividend"). The Interim Dividend will be payable on or about 27 September 2019 in the form of cash to Shareholders whose names appeared on the register of members of the Company on 12 September 2019.

Notice is hereby given that, based on the adjustment provisions stipulated under Condition 7(C) of the terms and conditions of the Securities, an adjustment will be made to the Conversion Price as a result of the Interim Dividend.

The Conversion Price of the Securities, previously HK$2.64 per Share (the "Existing Conversion Price of the Securities"), will be adjusted to HK$2.58 per Share (the "Adjusted Conversion Price of the Securities") with effect from 13 September 2019.

With reference to the total outstanding principal amount of the Securities of US$225,000,000 at the date of this announcement, the maximum number of Shares that will be issued upon conversion of all the outstanding Securities at the Existing Conversion Price of the Securities and the Adjusted Conversion Price of the Securities is 660,750,000 Shares and 676,116,279 Shares respectively (at the pre-determined exchange rate of US$1.00 = HK$7.7528).

Any holder of the Securities who is in doubt as to the action to be taken should consult his/her/its stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

By Order of the Board

Shui On Land Limited

Vincent H. S. LO

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 September 2019

At the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Vincent H. S. LO (Chairman), Mr. Douglas H. H. SUNG (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer) and Ms. Stephanie B. Y. LO; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Frankie Y. L. WONG; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Sir John R. H. BOND, Professor Gary C. BIDDLE, Dr. Roger L. McCARTHY, Mr. David J. SHAW and Mr. Anthony J. L. NIGHTINGALE.

  • For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

Shui On Land Limited published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:21:09 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 10 941 M
EBIT 2019 3 412 M
Net income 2019 1 822 M
Debt 2019 13 779 M
Yield 2019 4,43%
P/E ratio 2019 9,93x
P/E ratio 2020 4,37x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 11 927 M
Chart SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shui On Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHUI ON LAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,74  CNY
Last Close Price 1,48  CNY
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
He Hau Sung MD, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hong Sui Lo Chairman
Gary Clark Biddle Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger L. McCarthy Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHUI ON LAND LIMITED-5.23%1 676
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 430
VONOVIA SE6.77%25 206
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 824
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 344
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-20.93%12 511
