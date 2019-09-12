Shui On Land : US$225,000,000 7.50% SENIOR CONVERTIBLE PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES (THE "SECURITIES") - ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERSION PRICE OF THE SECURITIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shui On Land Limited

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 272)

US$225,000,000 7.50% SENIOR CONVERTIBLE

PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES (THE "SECURITIES")

ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERSION PRICE OF THE SECURITIES

The Company announces that the Conversion Price of the Securities will be adjusted from HK$2.64 per Share to HK$2.58 per Share with effect from 13 September 2019 as a result of the payment of interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Reference is made to the announcements of Shui On Land Limited (the "Company") dated 22 May 2015, 27 May 2015, 2 June 2015, 4 June 2015, 17 June 2015, 15 September 2015, 1 June 2016, 12 September 2016, 17 July 2017, 29 January 2018, 1 June 2018, 12 September 2018 and 6 June 2019 (collectively, the "Securities Announcements") in relation to the Securities issued by Shui On Development (Holding) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Securities are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Securities Announcements unless otherwise stated.

