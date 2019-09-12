Log in
SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LTD

(0242)
  Report  
Shun Tak : LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS - NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT

09/12/2019 | 05:17am EDT

SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 德 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(於香港註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock Code: 242)

(股份代號: 242)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

13 September 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

Shun Tak Holdings Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporat e Communication are available on the Company's website at www.shuntakgroup.comand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 's website at www.hkexnews.hk(the "HKEx's website"), or, where applicable, the printed form of Current Corporate Communication is enclosed as requested. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the relevant title as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEx's website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send your request (specifying your name, address and request) by email at shuntak.ecom@computershare.com.hkor by notice in writing to the Share Registrar at the above address. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all the Company's Corporate Communications (Not e) via the Company's website (the "Website Version") but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, you can request for the printed form of the Current Corporate Communication. The Company will promptly upon receipt of your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time choose either to receive the Company's Corporate Communications in printed form (in English version only, or in Chinese version only, or in both English and Chinese versions ), or the Website Version. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please send email at shuntak.ecom@computershare.co m.hkor notice in writing (specifying your name, address and request) to the Company c/o the Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852 ) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LIMITED

Angela Tsang

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 股 東 ：

信德集團有限公司（「 本 公 司 」）

  • 2019 年中期業績報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本 公 司 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 英 文 及 中 文 版 本 已 登 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.shuntakgroup.com及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk（「 聯 交 所 網 站 」），或（ 如 適 用 ）按 閣 下 要 求 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本。 閣 下 可 在 本 公 司 網 站 按 下 相 關 標 題 網 頁 以 閱 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 或 在 聯 交 所 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本，請 填 妥 在 本 函 背 頁 的 申 請 表 格（「 申 請 表 格」），並 使 用 申 請 表 格下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤（ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 則 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ），把 申 請 表 格寄 回 本 公 司 經 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（「 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」），地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 將 要 求 （ 註 明 閣 下 的 姓 名 、 地 址 及 要 求 ） 以 電 郵 方 式 發 送 到 shuntak.ecom@computershare.com.hk或 以 書 面 方 式 送 交 於 上 述 地 址 的

（ 註 ）

股 份 過 戶 登 記 處。儘 管 閣 下 已 選 擇（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 ）透 過 本 公 司 網 站 收 取 本 公 司 所 有 公 司 通 訊 （「 網 上 版 本 」），如 因 任 何 理 由 以 致 閣 下 在 收 取 或 接 收 本 次 公 司 通 訊 上 出 現 困 難 ， 閣 下 可 要 求 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 。 本 公 司 將 因 應 閣 下 的 要 求 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 發 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

閣 下 可 以 在 任 何 時 候 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 （ 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 ， 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ， 或 同 時 收 取 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本 ）， 或 網 上 版 本 。 如 閣 下 日 後 需 要 更 改 所 選 擇 的 本 公 司 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式，請 發 送 電 郵 到 shuntak.ecom@computershare.com.hk或 以 書 面 方 式（ 註

明 閣 下 的 姓 名 、 地 址 及 要 求 ） 送 交 本 公 司 經 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 。

如 閣 下 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問，請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688，辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五（ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ）上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

代表

信德集團有限公司

公司秘書

曾美珠

謹啓

2 0 1 9 9 1 3

註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於（a）董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；（b）中期業績報告及（如 適用）中期摘要報告；（c）會議通告；（d）上市文件；（e）通函；及（f）代表委任表格。

STKH-13092019-1(21)

CCS6380STKH

REQUEST FORM 申請表格

To: SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LIMITED (the "Company")

致：

信德集團有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 242)

（ 股份代號: 242

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below: 本人／我們希望以下列方式收取公司的公司通訊*

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

  • to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
    僅收取所有公司通訊的英文印刷本；或
    to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR
  • 僅收取所有公司通訊的中文印刷本；或
  • to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications.
    同時收取所有公司通訊的英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s):

Signature(s):

股東姓名

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number:

Date:

聯絡電話號碼

日期

Notes 附註 ：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清 楚填妥所有 資料 。
  2. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  3. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any other instructions given on this Form. Any other instructions inserted on this Form will be void.
    為免存疑，本公司恕不接受此表格上提供的任何其他指示。任何在此表格上提供的額外指示將視作無效。
  • Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, includi ng but not limited to (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applica ble, summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
  • 公司通訊指 公司發出或 將予 發 出以 供其 任 何證 券持 有 人參 照或 採取 行 動 的 任何 文 件，其 中 包 括 但不 限 於 (a)董事 會報 告、年 度賬目連同核數師報告以及（ 如 適用） 財務摘要報 告； (b)中 期報 告 及（ 如適 用 ）中 期摘 要 報告 ； (c)會議通 告 ； (d)上 市 文 件 ； (e)通 函 ； 及 (f)代 表委 任 表 格 。

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

to return this Request Form to us.

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

香港 Hong Kong

13092019 1 21

Disclaimer

Shun Tak Holdings Limited published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:16:15 UTC
