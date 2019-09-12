Shun Tak : LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS - NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT

SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LIMITED

信 德 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(於香港註冊成立的有限公司)

(Stock Code: 242)

(股份代號: 242)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

13 September 2019

Dear Shareholder(s),

Shun Tak Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporat e Communication are available on the Company's website at www.shuntakgroup.comand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 's website at www.hkexnews.hk(the "HKEx's website"), or, where applicable, the printed form of Current Corporate Communication is enclosed as requested. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking the relevant title as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEx's website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send your request (specifying your name, address and request) by email at shuntak.ecom@computershare.com.hkor by notice in writing to the Share Registrar at the above address. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all the Company's Corporate Communications (Not e) via the Company's website (the "Website Version") but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, you can request for the printed form of the Current Corporate Communication. The Company will promptly upon receipt of your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time choose either to receive the Company's Corporate Communications in printed form (in English version only, or in Chinese version only, or in both English and Chinese versions ), or the Website Version. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please send email at shuntak.ecom@computershare.co m.hkor notice in writing (specifying your name, address and request) to the Company c/o the Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852 ) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

SHUN TAK HOLDINGS LIMITED

Angela Tsang

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 股 東 ：

信德集團有限公司（「 本 公 司 」）

2019 年中期業績報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本 公 司 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 英 文 及 中 文 版 本 已 登 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.shuntakgroup.com及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk（「 聯 交 所 網 站 」），或（ 如 適 用 ）按 閣 下 要 求 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本。 閣 下 可 在 本 公 司 網 站 按 下 相 關 標 題 網 頁 以 閱 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 或 在 聯 交 所 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本，請 填 妥 在 本 函 背 頁 的 申 請 表 格（「 申 請 表 格」），並 使 用 申 請 表 格下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤（ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 則 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ），把 申 請 表 格寄 回 本 公 司 經 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（「 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」），地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 將 要 求 （ 註 明 閣 下 的 姓 名 、 地 址 及 要 求 ） 以 電 郵 方 式 發 送 到 shuntak.ecom@computershare.com.hk或 以 書 面 方 式 送 交 於 上 述 地 址 的

（ 註 ）

股 份 過 戶 登 記 處。儘 管 閣 下 已 選 擇（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 ）透 過 本 公 司 網 站 收 取 本 公 司 所 有 公 司 通 訊 （「 網 上 版 本 」），如 因 任 何 理 由 以 致 閣 下 在 收 取 或 接 收 本 次 公 司 通 訊 上 出 現 困 難 ， 閣 下 可 要 求 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 。 本 公 司 將 因 應 閣 下 的 要 求 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 發 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

閣 下 可 以 在 任 何 時 候 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 （ 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 ， 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ， 或 同 時 收 取 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本 ）， 或 網 上 版 本 。 如 閣 下 日 後 需 要 更 改 所 選 擇 的 本 公 司 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式，請 發 送 電 郵 到 shuntak.ecom@computershare.com.hk或 以 書 面 方 式（ 註

明 閣 下 的 姓 名 、 地 址 及 要 求 ） 送 交 本 公 司 經 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 。

如 閣 下 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問，請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688，辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五（ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ）上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 。

代表

信德集團有限公司

公司秘書

曾美珠

謹啓

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 1 3 日

註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於（a）董事會報告、年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；（b）中期業績報告及（如 適用）中期摘要報告；（c）會議通告；（d）上市文件；（e）通函；及（f）代表委任表格。

