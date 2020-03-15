Shunfeng International Clean Energy : TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRADING HALT

At the request of Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 16 March 2020, pending the release of an announcement in relation to the proposed disposal by the Company, which constitutes a very substantial disposal of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

