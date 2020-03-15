Log in
SHUNFENG INTERNATIONAL CLEAN ENERGY LIMI

(1165)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/13
0.098 HKD   -2.97%
SHUNFENG INTERNATIONAL CLEAN ENERGY : Trading halt
PU
SHUNFENG INTERNATIONAL CLEAN ENERGY : Proxy form
PU
SHUNFENG INTERNATIONAL CLEAN ENERGY : Very substantial disposal and notice of egm
PU
Shunfeng International Clean Energy : TRADING HALT

03/15/2020 | 09:44pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01165)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 16 March 2020, pending the release of an announcement in relation to the proposed disposal by the Company, which constitutes a very substantial disposal of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By order of the Board

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited

Zhang Fubo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Fubo, Mr. Wang Yu, Mr. Lu Bin and Mr. Chen Shi; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tao Wenquan, Mr. Zhao Yuwen and Mr. Kwong Wai Sun Wilson.

Disclaimer

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 01:41:02 UTC
