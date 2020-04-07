Shurgard Self Storage S A : First quarter 2020 Revenue Results and update on COVID-19

Payment of the second half 2019 dividend of €0.50 per share payable on, or around, May 15, 2020 as proposed by the Board and subject to approval of the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 29, 2020 is maintained.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 REVENUE RESULTS AND UPDATE ON COVID-19 PRESS RELEASE

COVID-19 update: situation, decisions and impacts

The situation per market differs. We have been experiencing a strict lockdown in France and Belgium since the middle of March and the UK since March 24. Meanwhile The Netherlands, Sweden, Germany and Denmark have taken a more flexible approach to containment measures.

1- People protection: employees, customers, prospects

We have taken various measures to ensure the protection of our employees such as, office closures, single manned properties, adjusting schedules and providing protection equipment.

We have guaranteed the salary of all our employees for the coming months in order to secure short and long term retention of our manpower.

In France, most of our property employees are working from home. Our Belgian properties are also serviced by home-workers. In The UK we continue to have staff on site behind closed doors with all the safety measures mentioned. In Brussels, our Shared Service Centre has been closed since mid-March and all employees are home working as well. We have been able to organize this major transformation very efficiently due to our performing IT platform.

Regarding our customers and prospects;

Access to all stores remain possible to existing customers because all of our sites have automated access control without the need for contact with staff.

Our website permits prospects to make reservations on-line since 2012 without human interaction;

on-line since 2012 without human interaction; We have set up a contactless move-in process for new customers in all properties to avoid any contact with our staff;

move-in process for new customers in all properties to avoid any contact with our staff; Reinforced hygiene measures with frequent cleaning are in place in all of our properties.

2- Impacts

The first signs of impact for the last week of March and first week of April are the following:

France, The UK and Belgium

Demand (web and calls) has decreased due to the lockdown of citizens. There are fewer move-ins but also fewer move-outs than normal.

The collection of rent from existing customers is the primary task. We have taken some commercial decisions to support our customers in these difficult times, with the focus on limiting the impact on the revenues in the short and long term. We will have a clearer view of collection trends by the time we report our first quarter results for 2020.

On the cost side, the marketing expenditure (Google mainly) will decrease due to much less demand and cheaper key word bidding.

The Netherlands, Sweden, Germany and Denmark

These four markets represent 50% of our activity and are performing closer to normal levels, despite national restrictions on mobility. Our properties are open with staff behind closed doors. We do not experience a fall in demand or a change of pattern in terms of occupancy and payments.

Expansion pipeline

Our expansion pipeline will experience some delays. Our sites under construction where activity stopped are duly secured.

Guidance

Due to these extraordinary times and the lack of visibility for the remainder of the year, we will communicate on the guidance previously given concurrently to our H1 results publication.

