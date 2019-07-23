Log in
Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY)

07/23/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving the directors and officers of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC ("Apollo"). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Caesars will receive $51.00 for each share of Shutterfly stock they own.

Moore_Kuehn_Logo

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether Shutterfly's Board 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.  Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of Shutterfly shareholders. 

If you own common stock of Shutterfly and purchased before June 10, 2019, please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  There is no cost or obligation to you. 

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.  For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com 
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-pllc-announces-investigation-of-shutterfly-inc-nasdaq-sfly-300889634.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
