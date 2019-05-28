Shutterfly : to Present at Upcoming Baird Conference on June 4, 2019

Shutterfly,
Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY), the leading digital retailer and manufacturer of
high-quality personalized products and services, announced today that
Mike Pope, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Baird
Global Consumer, Technology, and Services conference in New York City on
June 4, 2019 at 4:55 pm ET.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available to the public
under the Events and Presentations tab on the Investor Relations section
of the company's website at www.shutterflyinc.com.
An archived replay will be available following the event.
About Shutterfly, Inc.
Shutterfly, Inc. is the leading retailer and manufacturing platform for
personalized products and communications. Founded in 1999, Shutterfly,
Inc. has three divisions: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly
Business Solutions. Shutterfly Consumer and Lifetouch help consumers
capture, preserve, and share life’s important moments through
professional and personal photography, and personalized products. The
Shutterfly brand brings photos to life in photo books, gifts, home
décor, and cards and stationery. Lifetouch is the national leader in
school photography, built on the enduring tradition of “Picture Day,”
and also serves families through portrait studios and other
partnerships. Shutterfly Business Solutions delivers digital printing
services that enable efficient and effective customer engagement through
personalized communications. For more information about Shutterfly, Inc.
(SFLY), visit www.shutterflyinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005829/en/