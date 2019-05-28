Shutterfly : to Present at Upcoming Baird Conference on June 4, 2019

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY), the leading digital retailer and manufacturer of high-quality personalized products and services, announced today that Mike Pope, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology, and Services conference in New York City on June 4, 2019 at 4:55 pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available to the public under the Events and Presentations tab on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.shutterflyinc.com. An archived replay will be available following the event.

About Shutterfly, Inc.

Shutterfly, Inc. is the leading retailer and manufacturing platform for personalized products and communications. Founded in 1999, Shutterfly, Inc. has three divisions: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. Shutterfly Consumer and Lifetouch help consumers capture, preserve, and share life’s important moments through professional and personal photography, and personalized products. The Shutterfly brand brings photos to life in photo books, gifts, home décor, and cards and stationery. Lifetouch is the national leader in school photography, built on the enduring tradition of “Picture Day,” and also serves families through portrait studios and other partnerships. Shutterfly Business Solutions delivers digital printing services that enable efficient and effective customer engagement through personalized communications. For more information about Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY), visit www.shutterflyinc.com.

