SHUTTERFLY, INC.

SHUTTERFLY, INC.

(SFLY)
05/28 03:59:54 pm
48.195 USD   -1.74%
05/14SHUTTERFLY : to Present at Upcoming Suntrust Conference on May 21, 2019
BU
04/25SHUTTERFLY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/25SHUTTERFLY : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
Shutterfly : to Present at Upcoming Baird Conference on June 4, 2019

05/28/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY), the leading digital retailer and manufacturer of high-quality personalized products and services, announced today that Mike Pope, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology, and Services conference in New York City on June 4, 2019 at 4:55 pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available to the public under the Events and Presentations tab on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.shutterflyinc.com. An archived replay will be available following the event.

About Shutterfly, Inc.

Shutterfly, Inc. is the leading retailer and manufacturing platform for personalized products and communications. Founded in 1999, Shutterfly, Inc. has three divisions: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. Shutterfly Consumer and Lifetouch help consumers capture, preserve, and share life’s important moments through professional and personal photography, and personalized products. The Shutterfly brand brings photos to life in photo books, gifts, home décor, and cards and stationery. Lifetouch is the national leader in school photography, built on the enduring tradition of “Picture Day,” and also serves families through portrait studios and other partnerships. Shutterfly Business Solutions delivers digital printing services that enable efficient and effective customer engagement through personalized communications. For more information about Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY), visit www.shutterflyinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 166 M
EBIT 2019 85,3 M
Net income 2019 24,7 M
Debt 2019 429 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 60,00
P/E ratio 2020 28,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 1 678 M
Shutterfly, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 52,0 $
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher North President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Lansing Chairman
Dwayne A. Black Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael W. Pope Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Satish Menon Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHUTTERFLY, INC.21.83%1 678
ULTA BEAUTY36.86%19 686
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY21.21%12 202
NEXT44.88%9 950
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC52.50%6 439
FIELMANN AG15.46%5 858
