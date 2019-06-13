Log in
SHUTTERFLY, INC.

(SFLY)
  Report  
WeissLaw LLP Investigates Shutterfly, Inc. Acquisition

06/13/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP  is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Shutterfly, Inc. ("SFLY" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SFLY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Apollo Global Management.  Under the terms of the agreement, SFLY shareholders will receive $51.00 in cash for each SFLY share they own. 

If you are a shareholder of SFLY who wishes to discuss the investigation or have any questions about this notice and your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888)593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Or visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/shutterfly-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether SFLY's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $57.00 per SFLY share, or approximately 11% more than the per share consideration.

WeissLaw is also investigating whether SFLY's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed merger, whether the proposed merger undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed merger is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-shutterfly-inc-acquisition-300867482.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
