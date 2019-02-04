Log in
SHW AG (SW1)
SHW AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/04/2019 | 11:20am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.02.2019 / 17:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Qino Pipe One Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Blazicek
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHW AG

b) LEI
391200185EAICK4MYR83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1JBPV9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.40 EUR 630558.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.4000 EUR 630558.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHW AG
Wilhelmstrasse 67
73433 Aalen
Germany
Internet: www.shw.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48665  04.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 428 M
EBIT 2018 8,50 M
Net income 2018 8,00 M
Debt 2018 19,0 M
Yield 2018 1,50%
P/E ratio 2018 17,38
P/E ratio 2019 16,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 126 M
Chart SHW AG
Duration : Period :
SHW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,0 €
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Plasser Chairman-Executive Board
Klaus Rinnerberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Karazmann Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Stocker Chief Information Officer & Head-Group IT
Aalen Edgar Kühn Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHW AG-0.51%145
CUMMINS9.78%23 556
RHEINMETALL18.12%4 547
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-6.33%3 088
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION7.76%2 928
DORMAN PRODUCTS INC.-4.80%2 832
